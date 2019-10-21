Oxley Holdings and CDL clinch major wins at EdgeProp Singapore Excellence Awards 2019, unveiling the ultimate benchmark of excellence in Singapore’s property development community

Oxley Holdings and CDL emerge as major winners, each bagging 12 awards

Sims Urban Oasis by GuocoLand and Stirling Residences by LN Development win the Top Mega Development Awards

3 Orchard By-the-Park by YTL Land & Development wins 6 awards including People’s Choice Award

Liam Wee Sin, Group Chief Executive of UOL, is crowned the Personality of the Year





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 October 2019 – The 3rd EdgeProp Singapore Excellence Awards, held last Friday night at JW Marriott Hotel, was attended by more than 200 VIPs and guests who gathered to celebrate the success of the best performers in the real estate industry.









The annual awards, organised by EdgeProp, honours the leading performers and outstanding developments in the local property community. It recognises the relentless commitment from the property developers to ensure continuous innovation, best-in-class design and the highest level of integrity.

The judging panel comprises the industry practitioners Angela Lim, Director of SuMisura — Numero Uno Creative Group Pte Ltd; Ong Choon Fah, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Research & Consulting, Edmund Tie & Company (SEA) Pte Ltd; Khew Sin Khoon, President & Group Chief Executive Officer of CPG Corporation Pte Ltd; Yu Shi Ming, Head of Department, Department of Real Estate, School of Design and Environment, National University of Singapore; and Yvonne Tan, Director, MSILA, Accredited Landscape Architect, DP Green Pte Ltd. The aggregated scores by the judges were audited by KPMG Singapore.

Oxley Holdings Pte Ltd and City Developments Limited (CDL) emerged as winners of the awards last Friday, sweeping up 12 awards each, including the Design Excellence Award, Landscape Excellence Award, Top Show Flat Excellence Award and Top Development Award. The two local developers also bagged the Top Developer Award, which commends developers that have demonstrated excellent expertise in the property industry, and created value and consistency through their projects.

Sims Urban Oasis by GuocoLand Singapore and Stirling Residences by LN Development (Stirling) Pte Ltd won the Top Mega Development Award, and 3 Orchard By-The-Park by YTL Land & Development clinched the Top Luxury Development Award. Both awards are introduced this year to recognise developments that encourage corporate and social responsibilities, through cultivating and developing sustainable communities.

Another new award is the Coworking Space Excellence Award, which went to The Great Room. This award acknowledges spaces that give the most to their community in terms of value, services, facilities, technology or efficiency in design.

The Personality of the Year goes to Liam Wee Sin, Group Chief Executive of UOL Group Limited. Besides displaying tenacity and precision in the past year, strategically growing his company to new heights, Liam also identified new trends and brought new products to the industry, driving a positive impact in the property sector.

A total of 59 awards were given out this year. “We hope that the EdgeProp Singapore Excellence Awards, now in its third year, will continue to drive positive transformation and be held as the benchmark of excellence in Singapore’s property development community,” said Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore.

Please refer to the complete list of awards and winners below.

Awards Winners Coworking Space Excellence Award The Great Room Mixed-use Development Excellence Award Paya Lebar Quarter Design Excellence Award (Developer & Architect) 3 Orchard By-the-Park by YTL Land & Development (Developer), Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel & Partners (Architect)

Coco Palms by City Developments Limited (Developer), Axis Architects Planners Pte Ltd (Architect)

1953 by Oxley Holdings Limited (Developer), Park + Associates Pte Ltd (Architect)

Riverfront Residences by Oxley Holdings Pte Ltd, KSH Holdings Ltd, SLB Development Ltd and Apricot Capital (Developers), ADDP Architects LLP (Architect) Innovation Excellence Award The Clement Canopy by UOL Group Limited and United Industrial Corporation Limited (UIC)

The Visionaire by Qingjian Realty (Sembawang) Pte Ltd

1953 by Oxley Holdings Limited

Riverfront Residences by Oxley Holdings Pte Ltd, KSH Holdings Ltd, SLB Development Ltd and Apricot Capital Landscape Excellence Award (Developer & Architect) The Clement Canopy by UOL Group Limited and United Industrial Corporation Limited (UIC) (Developers), Ecoplan Asia Pte Ltd (Architect)

Coco Palms by City Developments Limited (Developer), Tinderbox Landscape Studio (Architect)

Stirling Residences by LN Development (Stirling) Pte Ltd (Developer), Ecoplan Asia Pte Ltd (Architect)

Affinity at Serangoon by Oxley Holdings Pte Ltd, SLB Development Ltd, Unique Invesco Pte Ltd and Apricot Capital (Developers), Ecoplan Asia Pte Ltd (Architect) Sustainability Excellence Award The Venue Residences & Shoppes by City Developments Limited

Coco Palms by City Developments Limited

The Woodleigh Residences by Kajima Development Pte Ltd and Singapore Press Holdings Ltd

Boulevard 88 by City Developments Limited

The Tapestry by City Developments Limited Marketing Excellence Award The Verandah Residences by Oxley Holdings Limited

Twin VEW by CSC Land Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd Top Showflat Excellence Award (Developer & Interior Designer) 1953 by Oxley Holdings Limited (Developer), SuMisura – Numero Uno Creative Group Pte Ltd (Interior Designer)

The Tapestry by City Developments Limited (Developer), Cynosure Design Pte Ltd (Interior Designer) Marketing Agency Excellence Award ERA Realty Pte Ltd

Huttons Asia Pte Ltd

PropNex Realty Pte Ltd People’s Choice Award 3 Orchard By-the-Park by YTL Land & Development Top Luxury Development Award 3 Orchard By-the-Park by YTL Land & Development Top Mega Development Award Sims Urban Oasis by GuocoLand Singapore

Stirling Residences by LN Development (Stirling) Pte Ltd Top Boutique Development Award 3 Orchard By-the-Park by YTL Land & Development

1953 by Oxley Holdings Limited Top Executive Condominium Award The Visionaire by Qingjian Realty (Sembawang) Pte Ltd Top Development Award 3 Orchard By-the-Park by YTL Land & Development

Principal Garden by UOL Group Limited and Kheng Leong Company

The Venue Residences & Shoppes by City Developments Limited

Coco Palms by City Developments Limited

The Visionaire by Qingjian Realty (Sembawang) Pte Ltd

The Criterion by City Developments Limited

1953 by Oxley Holdings Limited

Mayfair Gardens by Oxley Holdings Limited

Stirling Residences by LN Development (Stirling) Pte Ltd

Riverfront Residences by Oxley Holdings Pte Ltd, KSH Holdings Ltd, SLB Development Ltd and Apricot Capital

The Tapestry by City Developments Limited

Twin VEW by CSC Land Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd Top Developer Award City Developments Limited

Oxley Holdings Limited

UOL Group Limited Personality of the Year Mr. Liam Wee Sin, Group Chief Executive of UOL Group Limited







