This OXO programmable coffee maker is $60 off during Prime Day — here’s why it’s such a great value

caption OXO On Barista Brain 9 Cup Coffee Maker, $139.97 (originally $199.99) source Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2019 offers you a great opportunity to get one of the best drip coffee makers around. And now, the OXO On Barista Brain 9 Cup Coffee Maker is on major sale for $139.97. That’s a savings of more than $60.

Here’s why the OXO On Barista Brain Coffee Maker is such a good value at $139.97 during Amazon Prime Day 2019.

The Barista Brain Coffee Maker is perhaps best known for being one of only a dozen coffee makers on the market that is certified by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA). To earn this distinction, a machine must specific requirements, like the water must not be in contact with the coffee grounds for more than eight minutes and the water must be between 197 and 205 degrees – as in, super hot.

The Barista Brain met all these requirements with flying colors.

The OXO Barista Brain is for those who enjoy complex, full-flavored coffee. It’s also ideal if you have trouble getting up in the morning without caffeine – which is just about everyone. You can program the coffee maker to start brewing about five minutes before you roll out of bed, and it’ll be ready by the third time you hit the snooze button.

Countless expert sites also recommend the Barista Brain as one of the best coffee makers. It’s the top pick at The Wirecutter because of the automatic brewing feature, use of super hot water, and the fact that it pre-infuses the coffee grounds for the best extraction.

Another benefit of the OXO On Barista Brain is its rainmaker showerhead that distributes the water evenly over the grounds – a must for full-flavor extraction. And the thermal carafe keeps your coffee hot for hours without scorching. If you don’t believe us, The Wirecutter, or the 1,000+ reviewers on Amazon, know that OXO backs the quality of the coffee machine with a two-year warranty.

If you’re in need of a solid coffee maker, move fast to take advantage of this Prime Day 2019 deal before it sells out – we may or may not have two in our carts right now.