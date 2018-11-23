A children’s book called ‘P is for Pterodactyl’ features the most bizarre words in the English language

caption “The Worst Alphabet Book Ever.” source Courtesy of Sourcebooks

Some English words are spelled in complicated, counterintuitive ways.

Raj Haldar and Chris Carpenter wrote a children’s book called “P is for Pterodactyl: The Worst Alphabet Book Ever” to explore some of these words.

Here’s a selection of pages from the book.

No matter how old you are, unusual words can trip up even the biggest of spelling nerds.

Written by Raj Haldar and Chris Carpenter and illustrated by Maria Tina Beddia, it debuted as the second bestselling book on Amazon behind Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming.” and is now a New York Times bestseller.

Here are seven pages from the book that show just how strange the English language can be.

caption “P is for Pterodactyl.” source Courtesy of Sourcebooks

It pays tribute to “letters that misbehanve and make words nearly impossible to pronounce.”

With advanced words that can be hard to say and spell, it’s a different take on an alphabet book for kids.

caption “C is for Czar.” source Courtesy of Sourcebooks

It might not teach them to read, but it will teach them lots of new words.

The lighthearted illustrations fit with the book’s playful tone.

caption “E iw for Ewe.” source Courtesy of Sourcebooks

Even ewes giving eulogies are adorable.

“The book was born out of a casual conversation between friends, wondering at first if we could find silent first letter words for every letter in the alphabet,” co-author Raj Haldar said.

caption “K is for Knight.” source Courtesy of Sourcebooks

Haldar is also a rapper known as Lushlife.

“Chris and I were immediately struck by the fantastically diverse world they implied for a children’s book.”

caption “M is for Mnemonic.” source Courtesy of Sourcebooks

Why is “mnemonic” spelled with an “m?” It’s anyone’s guess.

It’s not every children’s book that includes sentences like “The charging tsunami washed away of of Tchaikovsky’s tchotchkes.”

caption “T is for Tsunami.” source Courtesy of Sourcebooks

It’s a tongue-twister.

“Ewe” are sure to enjoy reading it.

caption “U is not for You.” source Courtesy of Sourcebooks

