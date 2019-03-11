Drug kingpin Pablo Escobar’s Miami property is on the market for $15.9 million — take a look around

caption A view of Escobar’s property. source Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

One of Pablo Escobar’s properties is up for sale in Miami Beach, Florida.

The late drug lord’s mansion was demolished in 2016, and now the empty 30,000 sq. ft. lot is on the market for $15.9 million.

Take a look at the property’s amazing view and waterfront access.

Listen up, “Narcos” fans. One of infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar’s properties is up for sale for $15.9 million. The property boasts a dock, 30,000 sq. ft. of space, and views of downtown Miami.

Keep scrolling to learn about the property and see for yourself what those millions could get you.

Prolific drug lord Pablo Escobar had multiple homes and properties at the time of his death, including a pink mansion in Miami Beach, Florida.

caption The entrance of a house that used to belong to notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar is pictured on January 13, 2016, in Miami Beach, Florida. source DIEGO URDANETA/AFP/Getty Images

While it’s impossible to know for sure, Escobar’s wealth was estimated at $30 billion at his peak.

“The King of Cocaine” was the leader of the Medellín cartel for many years, which was responsible for 80% of the global cocaine market in the ’80s. He was gunned down in 1993 trying to escape a hideout in his home, though it’s unclear exactly by whom.

But in 2016, it was demolished by owner Christian de Berdouare.

Escobar was known for hiding cash and valuables in the walls and under the floors of his houses, according to Sotheby’s Realty, which is selling the property. When the house was demolished, two hidden safes were found.

“I’m very excited to see the house of the devil disappearing right before our eyes,” said Christian de Berdouare, the home’s then-owner, when the house was demolished.

caption Christian de Berdouare stands with his dog by a pool of a house that used to belong to notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar on January 13, 2016, in Miami Beach. source DIEGO URDANETA/AFP/Getty Images

“This was the biggest criminal in the history of the world. I would like to be associated with something more uplifting, but nevertheless, it is a part of the city,” he told the Associated Press.

Three years later, the property is up for sale again for a cool $15.9 million.

caption View of the property from Biscayne Bay. source Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

The property is 30,000 sq. ft., and boasts a 150 ft. long waterfront edge.

As you can see from above, the house’s former location wasn’t totally isolated, but still surrounded by land.

caption An aerial view of the property. source Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

There are plans to build “a new modern mansion on site,” according to a statement provided to INSIDER by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

Sotheby’s features images of homes like this as possible replacements on the property.

caption A rendering of a possible home on Pablo Escobar’s property. source Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

Sotheby’s describes it as “a sprawling piece of property with a unique past.”

From the backyard, you can see downtown Miami in the distance.

caption Miami’s skyline is visible. source Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

A nearly $16 million-view.

To anyone who wants to live out their Colombian cocaine “Narcos” fantasies, this is the property for you.

caption A view of the property with Miami Beach in the background. source Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

… without all the cocaine and crimes, of course.

Check out the property’s listing here.