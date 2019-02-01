An Australian restaurant called ‘Pablo’s Escoburgers’ has defended serving its main dish with a line of white powder and a rolled up bank note

caption Notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar has a restaurant making burgers in his name. source Eric VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho & Arthur Gleydson / EyeEm via Getty Images

A restaurant in Victoria, Australia called “Pablo’s Escoburgers” has defended its concept after people called it out for being insensitive.

The pop-up serves burgers topped with white power and rolled-up fake bank notes.

Reacting to its launch on Facebook, users called the concept “idiotic.”

However, some came to its defense, suggesting people are too easily offended.

The restaurant issued a statement saying it’s “hard not to offend someone in 2019.”

A restaurant in Victoria, Australia has defended its name – Pablo’s Escoburgers – after people called the business out for being insensitive to the families of the notorious Colombian drug lord’s countless victims.

The pop-up, which launched earlier this month, posted a promotional ad on its Facebook page saying: “Come get high off my burgers.”

Its logo shows a cartoon Pablo Escobar wearing sunglasses and holding a beer and a drink.

The restaurant then revealed its main menu item, “The Patron,” which it says is served with “double patty, candied bacon, cartel secret sauce, and a few other surprises.”

These surprises include a line of white power on top of the bun and a rolled-up fake bank note.

In an image of the burger shared on its Facebook page on January 23, the restaurant said people were “lining up for a taste.”

However, not everyone found the concept so amusing.

Commenting on the restaurant’s logo, one user said: “This is idiotic. You can’t forgive and forget when you have seen people die in front of you or your loved ones get kidnapped.”

Another added: “Keep on looking for other genocide stories around the world so you can open more businesses with more ‘creative’ themes and names.”

Meanwhile, one user posted: “What about Adolf’s hitlerburguers? It sounds fun? #changethenamenow.”

Some Facebook users were quick to defend the restaurant, though.

Writing under the photo of the controversial burger, one user said: “Snowflakes, petals, and the easily offended. When did you lose your sense of humour? It’s a play on words FFS. With a cheeky visual prop. Don’t take life so seriously. None of us get out alive.”

Another added: “I may just book a holiday to go see this and try the burger that has offended a nation! Haaa this is awesome and not like it’s real so why get offended?”

A photo posted to the company’s Facebook page on January 25 read: “Lovers love our burgers and haters are always going to hate! Not all Colombians are going to love our name but they all love our burgers.”

On Sunday, the company shared a longer update saying it was “just a name of a pop-up burger bar” and “not really a theme.”

The full statement read:

“We are very proud of our burgers but we do also understand that Pablo Escobar was a horrible man who destroyed the lives of thousands of Colombians. We do not condone, idolise, or promote Pablo Emilio Escobar or his actions in any way. We are however Australian and know how to have a laugh about a good play on words. It’s just a name of a pop-up burger bar not really a theme. Hard not to offend someone in 2019. Lots of Colombians enjoy the burgers here, also a lot give us terrible reviews and upset comments on FB much the way Pablo himself would have if he was still here today. Take the high road people, put it to rest, and learn to forgive and forget! Either way we love you all the same in a very “unpablo” way and know you will love our burgers. Enjoy!”

Whether you love or hate the concept, it has certainly given the pop-up plenty of publicity.

Pablo’s Escoburgers did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.