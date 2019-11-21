Pabst Blue Ribbon is selling a 99-pack of beer in the US just in time for the holiday season

caption Crack open a cold one — or 99 — this Christmas. source Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Pabst Blue Ribbon is selling a limited edition 99-pack in the US this Christmas which contains Original, Easy, and Extra versions of its beer.

The mythical 7-foot-long box of beer was last sold in Quebec during the 2017 holidays, but will now be sold in 15 states across the US, the company told Insider.

While prices for the 99-pack are being set by individual retailers, it was reported that a Minnesota store selling the cases for $59.99 was out of stock in less than 24 hours.

Pabst Blue Ribbon is selling limited-edition 99-packs of beer in the US just in time for the holiday season.

The whopping 99-can pack was first sold by PBR in Quebec during Christmas 2017, according to Travel + Leisure.

Now, it seems those in the US will also get a chance to give their true love (or many loves) 99 cans over the festive period.

Although taller than most at 7 feet long, according to Food & Wine, the novelty stocking-stuffer has been elusive to track down in stores and is available on a “while stocks last” basis.

The huge stop-in-your-tracks multi-pack holds cans of Original, Easy, and Extra types of PBR.

However, it’s not just a ‘grammable gimmick – PBR says the case is a nod to the original 99-pack creators, Austin Beer Works. The beer brand has pledged to donate $9999.99 to the Central Texas Foodbank this Christmas, helping to feed the Austin community during the holidays.

Billed as a “family pack,” this beery beast is only being sold in 15 states, the company confirmed in a press release: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

According to Des Moines Register, the price for the 99-pack will be set by the individual retailers.

Last week, a store in Minnesota advertised their stock of 99-packs at $59.99 (around $0.60 a can) and sold out in less than 24 hours, according to WSAW.

It’s the perfect gift for the Pabst Blue Ribbon-loving pal who has everything – if you can find one.

