Pacific Life Re collaborates with P9 Ltd to develop interactive insurance ‘customer journeys’

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16th October 2018 – Pacific Life Re today announced an exclusive partnership with P9 Ltd, a Hong Kong-based technology company which engages in the production of interactive films, animations and gamification, along with data collection and analysis.

This collaboration will focus on the development of interactive ‘customer journeys’ which provide education of life’s risks, conveniently accessible solutions and simple fulfilment. In addition, customers will be able to personalise their experience and influence the nature of generic and risk education information provided to them.

This partnership extends across Asia Pacific and reinforces Pacific Life Re’s commitment in bringing a new capability to insurer distribution of its life and health propositions. It combines the company’s passion for driving innovation in products and services as well as P9 Ltd’s digital capabilities and cross-industry understanding of customer motivations.

Joe Durkan, Regional Alternative Distribution Leader, Pacific Life Re Asia, said, “We are delighted to be able to work with like-minded professionals who wish to co-develop effective digital engagement tools which can deliver on modern-day consumer expectations of simplicity, personalisation and mobile-based utilisation. Through gamified education and our strengths in guaranteed and simplified issue product propositions, we bring holistic support to our insurance partners in engaging and protecting both new and existing customers with increasing effectiveness in this digital age.”

“The digital revolution allows us to make any process more effective, efficient, and exciting. We are pleased to build simple and engaging client distribution tools, enabling a truly easy insurance sales experience for Pacific Life Re’s clients”, concludes Benjamin Tag, Co-founder and Chief Production Officer of P9 Ltd.

About Pacific Life Re

Pacific Life Re works with clients in the UK, Ireland, Asia, Australia, and North America to manage their mortality, longevity, and morbidity risk. Pacific Life Re is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pacific LifeCorp, and is regulated by the Prudential Regulatory Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority.

About P9 Ltd

P9 Ltd is a Hong Kong-based technology company that creates interactive multimedia including “choose your adventure” experiences, animated games and interactive movies to improve customer engagement; and applying behaviour economics in its game designs for more informative customer insights. To know more about P9, please visit www.p9pro.com.