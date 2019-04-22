15 photos that will make you wish you lived in the Pacific Northwest

caption Trillium Lake overlooking Mount Hood in Oregon. source Vitpho/Shutterstock

The Pacific Northwest may be comprised of just a few states, but across those territories lies enough natural beauty to last a lifetime.

Some people may think the bulk of the West Coast’s magic exists in California, but those in-the-know are aware of all the extraordinary beaches, forests, and waterfalls that await in states like Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming.

Scroll down to get a glimpse of the magic of the Pacific Northwest, where cities, mountains, and sea come together to create spectacular views.

You can see Mt. Rainier in the background of the Seattle skyline.

caption The Seattle skyline featuring the Space Needle and Mt. Rainier. source canadastock/Shutterstock

Seattle is often known as the birthplace of Starbucks, but it’s also filled with architecture – like the famed Space Needle – breweries, and a booming food scene.

Mt. Rainier National Park is famous for its gorgeous wildflowers.

caption A scenic view of Mt. Rainier with wildflowers. source Shutterstock

The snow-capped mountains and lush forests make the park look like a fairy tale.

To escape from busy Seattle, you can go hiking in Olympic National Park.

caption Olympic National Park in Washington state. source National Parked/Shutterstock

This park is full of hiking trails for all levels and is dominated by the gorgeous view of Mt. Olympus.

Olympic National Park is also home to relaxing beaches.

caption Rialto Beach in Olympic National Park. source Jay Yuan/Shutterstock

Bring blankets if you decide to camp, though – it tends to get a bit chilly.

The Cascade Range in northern Washington may remind you of “The Lord of the Rings.”

caption Mt. Shuksan in Washington state. source Margaretha Maryk/Shutterstock

The craggy, snow-capped ridges of Mt. Shuksan resembles a scene from fantasy books. And they’re truly larger than life: Their peaks reach 9,131 feet.

But some places in the Cascades look oddly tropical.

caption Diablo Lake in the North Cascade mountains of northern Washington state. source sunsinger/Shutterstock

The turquoise waters of Diablo Lake look more like they belong in the tropics than the North. But make no mistake, this spot is full of serious hiking with some breathtaking views.

The city of Portland, Oregon, is surrounded by nature.

caption Aerial tram in Portland, Oregon. source Mark Zhu/Shutterstock

You can take the Portland Aerial Tram up above the city. This takes you to one of the most beautiful views you can find in the Pacific Northwest.

Portland becomes even more beautiful at night.

caption Downtown Portland, Oregon, featuring Mt. Hood. source Freebilly Photography/Shutterstock

Mt. Hood looms quietly in the distance while the city glows below.

With a quick two-hour drive from Portland, you can reach Mt. Hood.

caption Mt. Hood over Frog Lake in Oregon. source Wilder Escobar/Shutterstock

Sail around Frog Lake for a great view of the mountain and the forest. Though it may seem serene, Mt. Hood is actually a potentially active volcano.

Luxury homes in Oregon come with great mountain views.

caption Luxury residential estate in Happy Valley, Oregon, at sunset. source David Gn Photography/Getty

From this home in the Happy Valley, you can see Mount St. Helens at sunset.

Crater Lake National Park in Oregon is stunning.

caption Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. source Erin Crum/Shutterstock

It’s the deepest lake in the United States and the ninth deepest in the world.

Located just 30 minutes outside of Portland, you’ll find Multnomah Falls.

caption Multnomah Falls in Oregon. source Faithmelissa/Shutterstock

From Benson Bridge, you can get a full view of the falls’ two tiers.

Yellowstone, the oldest national park in the US, can be found in the Northwest.

caption Yellowstone National Park. source v.tsui/Shutterstock

Yellowstone is also the second oldest national park in the world, according to Culture Trip.

Yellowstone hosts the world’s largest collection of geysers.

caption Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone. source Lorcel/Shutterstock

It is also home to the Grand Prismatic Spring, the largest hot spring in the U.S.

Nature enthusiasts will feel at home anywhere in the Pacific Northwest.

Misty mornings on Trillium Lake near Mt. Hood alone could make anyone swoon …