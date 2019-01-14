After 6 months of travel I made a critical addition to my packing list that’s become my most essential tool

As Business Insider’s international correspondent, I’ve spent the last year traveling through more than a dozen countries.

For the trip, I brought just a carry-on suitcase and a backpack, which I meticulously packed (and repacked) with everything I thought I’d need for the trip.

But during my first six months on the road, I kept encountering the same problem when leaving a hotel room. Did I remember my extra-long USB-C cable? What about my headphones?

It’s an awful feeling, a heart-stopping surge of anxiety that there’s something you’ve forgotten, but you just can’t remember what it is.

Before leaving a hotel room, I would pack my bag while listing everything that I was supposed to have. When I was done packing, I would painstakingly look under every crevice, no matter how little time I had spent there.

Inevitably, I would still leave things behind. Or, sometimes, I would pack something important in a new part of my suitcase and think I had lost it.

The final straw was when I thought I lost my universal travel adapter in Portugal. I ended up driving in the middle of the night to a Portuguese Best Buy and purchasing an overpriced subpar adapter. I found the adapter I thought I had lost two days later in the water bottle pocket of my backpack. Woof.

When I was home in New York for a month in September, I was determined to find a solution. The folks over at LifeHacker had a genius one: I needed a toiletry bag (or Dopp kit for the cool kids) for my technology.

The idea, via LifeHacker’s Patrick Lucas Austin:

A tech dopp kit centralizes all the dongles, cables, and adapters you’ll inevitably need on the road. It makes travel easier, since you don’t have to worry about losing anything when packing and unpacking in your hotel room, or at the airport’s security line. It all goes in the kit.

After searching on Amazon for a suitable solution, I pulled the trigger on the Bagsmart Double-Layer Travel Organizer for $25. Brandt Ranj on the Insider Picks team recommends TwelveSouth’s BookBook Caddysack, but at $40 that was a bit steep for me.

As soon as the magical Christmas gift to myself showed up in the mail, I loaded it up with all of my tech doodads that I usually travel with. As a journalist and a photographer, there were a lot.

Here’s the rundown of what I’ve got in there: