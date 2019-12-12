After spending 96 hours on the longest train ride in North America, there are 5 things I wish I had brought with me and 3 that I couldn’t have lived without

- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
- On a recent cross-Canada train trip, I tried my best to be fully prepared. Of course, looking back on my trip, there are a few more things I wished I had packed.
- I had a limited amount of room in my luggage and chose to leave out certain things I thought weren’t necessary, like a large, reusable water bottle – that was a mistake.
- The dry air on the train caused a lot of issues I wasn’t prepared to solve. Two of those were perpetual thirst and dry eyes.
- As I made my way across the country, I built a list of things that would have been helpful to have along the way, like eye drops. I also made note of a few things I did pack that I couldn’t have made it through without, like shower-friendly flip flops.
- I talked to my fellow travelers as well to see if they had any suggestions for anyone who would be embarking on this journey in the future.
- Here are the five things I wish I packed, and the three things I’m grateful that I remembered.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
As I prepared for my four-day, cross-Canada train trip, I read loads of blogs and reviews that all talked about what the trip would be like.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
In my planning, I made several packing lists and tried to think of everything I would possibly need. But, of course, I forgot a few seemingly obvious essentials.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
The first thing I wished I brought along with me was a reusable water bottle. There were pitchers of ice water in the communal cars, so it would have been easy for me to keep the bottle filled at all times.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
The air on the train was dry and made me more thirsty than usual. I was constantly trying to stay hydrated, and I ended up using way more plastic cups than I would have wanted to.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
I brought along Neosporin, but I wished I had a tub of Vaseline for my lips, nose, and face.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
Everything was dry and chapped, so much so that I got a nosebleed on day two.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
I also wished I had brought saline drops and would definitely stick them in my bag for next time.
- source
- Will Russell/Getty
The constant blowing air and inconsistent lighting had dried out my eyes, and my first full day on the train resulted in a red, irritated left eye.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
I also regretted not bringing along snacks like mixed nuts or dried fruit.
- source
- Hollis Johnson
Meals on the train are several hours apart, so I often got hungry before it was time for dinner.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
Passengers can purchase snacks like chips on the train or eat the complimentary pastries seen here, but I wished I had brought a little bag of healthier snacks.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
5: On a more logistical level, I wish I had printed out an hour-by-hour schedule for the trip. This would have helped with planning ahead for time zone changes, which proved to be a doozy.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
Read More: I spent 96 hours on a train from Toronto to Vancouver, and crossing 4 time zones was more disorienting than I ever expected
As a Sleeper Plus cabin traveler, I was provided with a package of earplugs — the train makes noise and the walls between cabins are thin so I heard my neighbor snoring. If you’re sensitive to noise when you sleep, and you’re traveling with a berth or economy ticket, you’ll want to bring your own earplugs.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
Similarly, if you don’t want to be disturbed by the lights of a freight train passing by in the middle of the night, regardless of what sleeping arrangement you have, an eye mask would be helpful.
- source
- Fox Photos/Stringer/Getty Images
The cabin I was in had a shade that I could pull down, but some of the bright light made its way around the shade. Also, I slept with the shade open most nights as I wanted to wake up to natural light in the morning.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
One thing I’m so glad I had packed was a pair of flip flops for the shower — train passengers in all classes except Prestige use a shared shower.
- source
- Hollywood To You/Star Max/Contributor/Getty Images
If you’re a germ-cautious person like me, you probably never travel without them.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
On a similar note, I’m glad I brought hand sanitizer with me. It was convenient to carry around so I didn’t have to walk back to my cabin to wash my hands every time I used a railing or re-boarded the train.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
I’m also glad that I had a portable battery handy — it’s built into my suitcase. Because of the portable battery, I was able to keep my phone fully-charged while spending time in the community cars, which only had one strip of outlets that was far from the main seating area.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
While my cabin did have an outlet inside, travelers who didn’t have a cabin had to use the communal strip of outlets located near the dining car.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
As a traveler, you may have enough time to buy something you forgot at one of the scheduled stops, but you don’t know for sure when you’ll be getting in.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
Some stores may be closed, and you may be limited to a candy stand or vending machine. So it’s best to take the extra time packing and come prepared.
- source
- Rachel Askinasi/Insider
Read More:
I spent 96 hours on a train from Toronto to Vancouver, and crossing 4 time zones was more disorienting than I ever expected
I took a 4-day trip on the longest train ride in North America, and these mesmerizing sights made the 96 hours worth it
I spent 4 days on the longest train ride in North America, and I wouldn’t hesitate to do the entire 96-hour trip again