Pacquiao And GCOX Organise Free Concert with Launch of PAC Token

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 June 2019 – Global Crypto Offering Exchange (GCOX) has announced at a press conference in Manila that the global blockchain company is producing the highly-anticipated Manny Pacquiao Live In Concert 2019 and PAC Token launch scheduled to be held at the prestigious Smart Araneta Coliseum on 1 September 2019. Present at the press conference were legendary boxing world champion and Senator of the Philippines — Manny Pacquiao, his business manager Arnold Vegafria, and Sir Dr. Jeffrey Lin, CEO of GCOX.

GCOX is a licensed cryptocurrency exchange that offers an unprecedented platform for global celebrities to issue personalized tokens. The Exchange had a successful launch on 21 May 2019.

PAC Token (PAC) rides on the advantage of blockchain by transforming the popularity and brand of Manny Pacquiao into crypto tokens which are quantifiable and exchangeable. Millions of fans will now be able to get closer to their idol Manny Pacquiao by having access to his bespoke fan-celebrity programmes powered by GCOX. The launch will take place on 1 September 2019, at the Araneta Coliseum of Manila. To give his fans the most memorable experience, GCOX will be producing the Manny Pacquiao Live In Concert 2019 to conduct this special launch. This is the first time “Pacman” is having a solo concert in the Philippines.

“While Senator Manny is busy serving his people, we hope to help him reach out to his fans and engage them regularly. By having his PAC Tokens, they become a privileged group who will have opportunities to connect with him on a whole new level. GCOX will provide such a revolutionary fan-celebrity engagement platform,” says Sir Dr. Jeffrey Lin.

Subject to fulfilling licensing requirements, GCOX is planning to introduce Pacpay, a digital payment system that will allow fans to make purchases at merchant outlets all around the world, receive incredible discounts, enjoy attractive rewards while using their PAC Tokens.

“Through this robust ecosystem, I will be able to help my fans save money while promoting good value products and driving traffic to merchants who support me. Everybody wins in this ecosystem. This is my opportunity to give back to the community that has made me who I am today,” says Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Fans will be able to download a new fan-celebrity edutainment mobile application this September to connect directly with their favourite celebrities, including “Pacman” himself. This fan-celebrity edutainment app, powered by GCOX, aims to be a game-changer in the global entertainment industry, providing a unique platform to bring celebrities and fans closer like never before.

“By participating in regular ‘Fan-Connect challenges’ initiated by Senator Manny Pacquiao himself, talented fans will have the opportunity to be discovered by the movers and shakers of the global entertainment industry. They may have Celeb-Connect opportunities to receive gifts, loyalty rewards, purchase exclusive autographed commemorative items and enjoy privileges from global merchants supporting “Pacman”.

“There will also be opportunities to learn from me via live streaming sessions or receive motivational videos to learn how I have overcome adversities in life to become who I am today. PAC Tokens may also be used to support philanthropic and charity causes that I champion. Together with my fans, we can help more people in need and improve the lives of others,” says Senator Manny Pacquiao.

About GCOX

GCOX is the world’s first platform of its kind where celebrities and brands are able to capitalise on blockchain technology, a highly secure and dependable distributed protocol, to truly revolutionise and redefine popularity and celebrity culture like never before. This global platform allows celebrities, at different stages of their celebrity life cycle, to leverage on a robust ecosystem built by GCOX, develop unique fan-celebrity programmes powered by blockchain technology and revitalise popularity through the various mediums that are housed on GCOX’s proprietary Acclaim blockchain.

As one of the world’s first celebrity token exchanges, GCOX spares no efforts in establishing world-class security standards as well as implementing regulatory compliance measures to protect the interests of users. GCOX has engaged well-known risk management companies such as Trustwave and Refinitiv to manage network security, compliance solutions, market data and due diligence services. GCOX also works with industry recognised solution providers Elliptic and Jumio to handle Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance, Combating Financing Terrorist (CFT), Know Your Customer (KYC) regulation and risk management to prevent illicit use of cryptocurrency on its platforms. GCOX Group has obtained operating licences allowing it to provide services of exchanging virtual currency against fiat currency and to provide a virtual currency wallet service. GCOX Group has also obtained a licence for proprietary trading in crypto-commodities issued by the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

GCOX’s unique business model drew the attention of renowned global celebrities including Senator Manny Pacquiao and football legend Michael Owen, who have both committed themselves as private investors and advisors to GCOX. Other celebrities who have since come on board the GCOX platform are tennis superstar Caroline Wozniacki and award-winning pop artiste Jason Derulo.