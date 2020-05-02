‘Top Chef’ host Padma Lakshmi shared a margarita tutorial and drank from the tequila bottle in reaction to elementary schools being closed until fall

caption “Don’t try this at home,” the TV host said of her margarita tutorial. source Padma Lakshmi/Instagram

Padma Lakshmi, who hosts Bravo’s cooking competition reality show “Top Chef,” is the latest celebrity to show her mixology skills in a video.

Lakshmi posted a margarita tutorial on Instagram and Twitter on Friday, and after trying her drink, she said: “I think it needs a little more tequila, though.”

She then started drinking straight from the liquor bottle, alluding to the caption of her video: “When you hear kids won’t be going back to school until September.”

Lakshmi added that her video was for “entertainment purposes only” and advised viewers against trying what she did at home.

After learning that many kids in the US won’t be returning to school until the fall due to continued social distancing measures, “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi captured her reaction in the form of a cocktail tutorial.

“Just found out little hands won’t be going back to school until September,” wrote the cookbook author, who has a 10-year-old daughter, in an Instagram video on Friday.

Lakshmi started the tutorial by introducing her drink of choice.

“We’ve been making a lot of cooking videos, but it’s day 175 of quarantine, so I thought we could all use a drink. So we’re going to make a little margarita, or my version of a margarita,” Lakshmi said.

She combined Persian cucumber, Indian chili peppers, and mint leaves in a mortar and pestle, then combined the mixture with lime juice, sparkling water, agave, and tequila in her cocktail shaker.

“Now, you don’t want to get too drunk, so drink responsibly,” Lakshmi said as she poured the margarita into her glass.

She tasted her margarita, then added: “I think it needs a little more tequila, though.”

Lakshmi poured more liquor into the beverage, then began to drink straight from the tequila bottle.

The cookbook author and TV personality also posted a shorter version of her tutorial on Twitter, capturing the moment where she appeared to drink from the liquor bottle.

“When you hear kids won’t be going back to school until September,” Lakshmi captioned the video.

Following her tutorial, Lakshmi shared a disclaimer to viewers, advising them that the end of her tutorial was not to be followed.

“Please do not try this at home,” she wrote. “For entertainment purposes only.”

When you hear kids won’t be going back to school until September: pic.twitter.com/HWLacROGcO — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 1, 2020

Many viewers of Lakshmi’s margarita tutorial seemed to appreciate her humor.

“As a teacher, I approve,” one user wrote on Instagram.

“Padma!! Desperate times call for desperate measures. Cheers,” another user commented on the host’s video.

Similar to Lakshmi, other celebrities have shared their mixology skills on social media to lift spirits during the pandemic

For instance, in April, “Barefoot Contessa” host Ina Garten was lovingly turned into a meme after she made an oversized cosmopolitan at 9 a.m., to which she said, “It’s always cocktail hour in a crisis.”

Later in April, Stanley Tucci also showed off his bartending expertise when he made a Negroni for his wife Felicity Blunt, and viewers couldn’t stop talking about the actor’s sophisticated tutorial.

Tucci later taught James Corden how to make a martini and made a “quarantini” for a virtual dinner party hosted by John Krasinski (who happens to be his brother-in-law).