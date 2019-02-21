PageUp Prepares for a Successful 2019

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 22 February 2019 – PageUp , a leading provider of talent management solutions, today announced major new customers, executive appointments and new product offerings, enabling the company to continue transforming the way organisations recruit, develop and retain talent in 2019.

Trends affecting the HR landscape

In 2019, the HR Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry is set to grow further. With technology driving major efficiencies in recruitment, time to hire rates are decreasing and offer to hire rates are increasing: a testament to the trend towards streamlined, mobile-optimised application processes that treat the job seeker like a customer.

Another trend shaping the industry is the focus on employee-initiated training opportunities . In 2018, PageUp saw an 80% increase in learning activities requested by employees that require manager approval.

PageUp welcomes new customers

The rapid growth in the HR technology landscape has been reflected in the new customers PageUp has won in the first half of the 2019 financial year. These include Ramsay Health, Australia’s largest private hospital operator, in a partnership that will see the organisation deploying PageUp’s recruitment and onboarding solutions to streamline processes for over 30,000 staff across 73 hospitals and retail pharmacies in Australia. Deakin University has also selected PageUp as its recruitment solution to overhaul and modernise its talent management approach.

PageUp welcomes new AI partner

2019 sees PageUp welcome new marketplace partners to join the 100+ HR technology vendors in its partner marketplace. PageUp has partnered with artificial intelligence startup PredictiveHire to empower joint customers to reduce bias in recruitment processes.

Executive team appointments

To continue supporting customers in the region, PageUp has announced a number of internal leadership shifts. After leading PageUp’s presence in the US region for the past five and a half years, Robert Hill has returned to Australia and will be assuming the role of Senior Vice President of Global Alliances.

Taking Hill’s place will be Sarah Forbes, who has relocated and assumed the role of Senior Vice President of North America & EMEA in mid-January. Forbes led PageUp’s South-East Asian arm for five and a half years. Going forward, Forbes’ prior position will be split into two roles. Chee Leong Lee will focus on growth and sales as Vice President Asia, while Aaron Hardy will focus on execution and operations as Vice President Operations and Strategy Asia.

Platform enhancements

Continuing its dedication to creating technology people love to use, 2019 sees PageUp elevating the user experience of its products to make them more intuitive, mobile and user-friendly. This follows the launch of its new Express offering, designed as a solution to help mid-sized businesses evolve their talent management processes.

“Modern jobseekers and employees now demand a consumer-level technology experience from employers,” said Karen Cariss, CEO and Founder, PageUp. “Increasingly people leaders are deeply involved in the talent journey from candidate to alumni. HR technology must serve a broad spectrum of users, from the most sophisticated to the least. I’m proud to see how our team at PageUp works with customers to deliver innovative solutions people love to use – software that is effective and has a great user experience.”

About PageUp

The powerful PageUp platform optimises each step of the talent management lifecycle — so everyone can reach their full potential. PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From recruitment and onboarding , through learning , into performance , and right up to best-practice succession planning, all backed up by platform-wide analytics .

Customers love PageUp for its deep functionality and ability to be customised for a range of workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, PageUp is a truly global solution. PageUp has offices in Hong Kong, Manila, Melbourne, New York, Singapore and Sydney.

About Robert Hill

With over 15 years experience in leadership roles across software development, product management and solution selling, Robert Hill has worked across a range of industries including Technology, Education, HR, Finance, Supply Chain, Distribution and Media. Graduating from Harvard Business School and Swinburne University of Technology’s BIT scholarship program, Robert started his career as a developer before moving into IT leadership, and then business leadership roles, most recently Senior Vice President North America. Robert will be assuming the role of PageUp Senior Vice President of Global Alliances.

About Sarah Forbes

Sarah Forbes brings more than 12 years of in-depth experience to the technology and human capital sectors spanning Asia Pacific, the US and EMEA. In her time at Pageup she has held a variety of roles, including sales, product management, global accounts management, alliances and partners, implementation, and business development. Sarah has taken the role of PageUp Senior Vice President of North America & EMEA after leading PageUp’s South-East Asian arm for five and a half years.