Pahang Sultan officially sworn in as Malaysia’s 16th King

Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin was sworn in as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31, 2019. YouTube screengrab / Istana Negara webpage

The Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin, has been sworn in as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Sultan Abdullah, 59, was sworn in at the national palace Istana Negara in the capital Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (Jan 31).

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad read out the instrument of proclamation, which officially signifies the new King’s ascension to the throne, Bernama reported.

Sultan Abdullah succeeds Kelantan ruler Sultan Muhammad V, who abdicated on Jan 6 after having reigned for about two years.

The Sultan of Perak, 62-year-old Sultan Nazrin Shah, also took his oath as the elected deputy king.

