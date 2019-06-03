Paid your neighbour’s medical bills? Here are some selfless things this year’s Good Neighbour Award nominees have done

The government received a record 3,052 nominations for this year’s Good Neighbour Award – the highest in a decade, HDB said in a press release on Saturday (June 1). HDB

Despite being called an emotionless lot, it looks like the kampung spirit is still alive in Singapore.

The award, which was launched in 2009, is given to HDB residents who show “exemplary acts of care and neighbourliness”.

This year’s award recipients ranged from eight to 82 years old, HDB said.

The youngest recipient, primary school student Sahanna Ramash, saved her neighbour’s house from burning down by calling the police and SCDF after seeing smoke billowing out from the flat.

Meanwhile, the oldest recipient, Rasamal Nadayson, regularly brought food to other elderly neighbours, invited them to neighbourhood events, and even visited a neighbour’s sick father regularly when he was hospitalised for five months.

HDB’s award is split into several categories: the open category and the student category, which is further divided into primary, secondary and post-secondary categories.

Secondary school category recipient Dayan Wei picked up litter from common spaces and moved public-sharing bicycles lying around the neighborhood into their designated lots.

Meanwhile, post-secondary school category recipient Nadzira Zailen helped her neighbour and schoolmate, M’Hani Binti Mohamad Tahir, pay for daily neccessities and even some of her father’s medical bills.

Open category recipients include former chef Mike Tan, 48, who made home-cooked meals for his neighbours in Clementi Gateway, charging just a nominal fee for dishes like chicken masala, braised pork and pasta, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Another recipient, Dustin Yeo, voluntarily washed the common corridor on his floor about four times a week and decorated it during festive seasons.

A third recipient, housewife Pearl Pang, 56, helped her Toa Payoh neighbour Denise through eight surgeries after a cancer diagnosis, giving the 40-year-old regular massages, blending up solid food to make it easier for her to swallow, and continuing to visit with home-cooked meals even after Denise moved out to Ang Mo Kio, ST reported.

Other recipients organised regular basketball, craft, and tutoring sessions for neighbours, repaired their broken bicycles, and held communal meals and birthday parties.

Almost makes us want to hug our neighbors, too.

