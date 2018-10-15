Trump hung an over-the-top painting of himself with other Republican presidents in the White House — and people are bewildered

caption “The Republican Club” by Andy Thomas hangs in the White House. source 60 Minutes/Twitter

“The Republican Club” – a painting of President Donald Trump hanging out with past Republican presidents – is now hanging in the White House.

It’s drawing mixed reactions, with many people thinking it’s gaudy.

Some people think it’s a secret critique of the president, while others think it complements Trump.

In the White House, there’s a painting that depicts President Donald Trump drinking with other Republican presidents – Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan, Theodore Roosevelt, and others.

He sits there smiling, a Diet Coke before him, as the others laugh uproariously.

The painting, titled “The Republican Club,” first went viral in March when it was revealed by Andy Thomas, who also made a version featuring the Democratic presidents. Thomas is best known for his paintings of cowboys. (Prints of “The Republican Club” run from $155 to $1,700.)

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa gave the painting to Trump as a gift, and people noticed that it’s now hanging in the White House when it appeared in the background of a photo posted by the Twitter account for CBS’s “60 Minutes” to promote the show’s interview with Trump.

Now on 60 Minutes: There's less than a month until the mid-term elections. Hear what President Trump has to say about some of the issues that will likely be motivating voters at the ballot. pic.twitter.com/4WYnh3t0hy — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 14, 2018

Some people who found the painting tasteless were bewildered it was hanging in the White House

oh my god, it's hanging in the white house pic.twitter.com/wrq8eo7Bvx — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 15, 2018

I'm begging you please let me go back to my own timeline I've learned my lesson https://t.co/FNvFRTjtTx — Faster, Pussycat! Shrill! Shrill! (@theshrillest) October 15, 2018

Cult of personality watch https://t.co/S40VR6GLGE — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) October 15, 2018

The next National Treasure should be breaking into the White House to replace this painting with one of Garfield cradling Jon Arbuckle https://t.co/iSDnh6Tj0W — James Hell Brooks (@BobbyBigWheel) October 15, 2018

They say if you look at it for more than a minute your eyeballs start bleeding https://t.co/LsmWB7KTzX — Grendel’s Mom (@ambernoelle) October 15, 2018

Thomas keeps his own political views close to his chest. He makes portraits for both Republicans and Democrats, and says he wants to maintain a bipartisan reputation. He says people can try to figure out his views by looking at his work.

“I challenge people to look at the paintings and see if they can figure it out,” he told The Daily Beast.

Some people thought the painting might be mocking Trump

A painting putting trump in context of the mainstream of the Republican Party with all of them laughing is so remarkably on the nose it could pass for a leftist critique. https://t.co/wQGSGD22Bx — An Isaac Butler Reboot (@parabasis) October 15, 2018

Let TR sit at the table instead of Nixon. https://t.co/560insH2kH — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 15, 2018

Others thought it might be flattering to Trump

Ok but we all know Trump probably paid extra to get himself painted skinnier https://t.co/KP1zTqfsN8 — Sebastian Artola (@sartola23) October 15, 2018

Ok but we all know Trump probably paid extra to get himself painted skinnier https://t.co/KP1zTqfsN8 — Sebastian Artola (@sartola23) October 15, 2018

But to be fair, who wouldn’t want a portrait of themself hanging out with Lincoln in the White House?

tbh this is pretty much exactly what i would do if i was elected president https://t.co/uli6jhg2Me — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) October 15, 2018