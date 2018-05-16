Pakatan will not accept BN and Umno party-hoppers to prevent ‘influence’ to new government: Dr Mahathir

Decision to reject defectors was made to prevent the old regime from influencing the new government, according to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Reuters

Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not accept defectors from Barisan Nasional (BN) or the United Malays National Organisation (Umno) as registered members of the coalition, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

According to The Star, Dr Mahathir’s statement was a response to public outcry and refusal to accept so-called party-hoppers from BN and Umno. He added that his party would “respect the public’s wishes” and not accept any of such membership applications.

“We felt that the people cannot accept Umno and other parties, thus they should not be accepted as party members,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday (May 16)

Dr Mahathir further clarified that the decision was made because the new ruling coalition did not want the old regime to meddle with the affairs of the new government, reported Free Malaysia Today.

He said: “It will not sit well with the rakyat (people) who do not want the old government to influence the new government, their participation will not be accepted.”

Although members of Umno or BN will not be able to become party members, Dr Mahathir said they can voice their support for the government on an individual level.