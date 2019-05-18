A doctor in Pakistan has been accused of using a contaminated syringe to create an HIV outbreak that has infected 437 children

A Pakistan doctor has been arrested after the number of diagnosed HIV cases seemingly associated with his care has grown to more than 500, 437 of which are children.

According to The Guardian, police are investigating whether Muzaffar Ghangharo, who has AIDS, knowingly spread the disease to his patients.

According to health officials, the use of unsterilized needles is how HIV is usually spread in Pakistan.

A doctor in Ratodero, Pakistan, has been arrested after more than 500 people in the area were diagnosed with HIV.

According to The Guardian, police are investigating whether Muzaffar Ghangharo, who has AIDS and is Ratodero’s child specialist, knowingly infected patients and created an HIV epidemic in the district. A police officer in the city told The Guardian that Ghangharo denied intentionally spreading the disease to his patients in a statement to police.

Over 400 children, most under the age of five, are among the infected. About 10 families have reportedly accused Ghangharo of using used syringes on their children, and four children have died, with their families directing blame on Ghangharo.

Health officials in the area are testing hundreds of people a day for the disease, with at least 100 positive cases having been identified just on Friday. A doctor told The Guardian that he thinks the number of cases will rise.

Ghangharo is due in court on May 21.

The Health Ministry has registered more than 23,000 cases of HIV across Pakistan. According to health officials, the use of unsterilized needles is how the disease is usually spread in the country.

Recently, Pakistan has faced an uptick in HIV cases among sex workers and IV drug users. Between 2010 and 2017 the country’s number of new infections increased by 43%, according to amFAR.