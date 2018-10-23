This iconic Las Vegas hotel’s $620 million renovation will transform it into a ‘modern art museum’ with pieces from Damien Hirst and Andy Warhol — take a look inside

caption Palms Casino Resort Palms Villa Pool source Palms Casino Resort

High-profile gamblers rejoice! The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is undergoing a $620 million renovation – the most expensive in the city’s history.

In 2016, the resort was bought by billionaire art collectors and fight promoters Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta for $312.5 million, according to the New York Post.

The pair have since poured money into the resort’s $40,000-a-night two-storey villas, a $3 million scotch whiskey inventory, a Damien Hirst shark in the lobby’s bar, and countless other priceless artworks from the likes of Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

“By the end of the $620 million renovation, Palms will be a completely transformed property making it one of Las Vegas’ most sought-after destinations,” the resort’s General Manager Jon Gray said in a statement sent to Business Insider.

It’s not all the reserve of the super-rich, though. Resort rooms at the Palms start at $139 a night and suites start at $199 a night.

Scroll down to take a look inside the mega-renovation.

Palms’ new steakhouse Scotch 80 Prime offers “visually inspiring and engaging dishes'”such as a flaming Mesquite Fired Crustacean Tower and a Liquid Nitro Dessert Trolley.

The Palm's new steakhouse-come-whiskey bar.

It also has a $3 million scotch inventory.

Scotch 80 Prime's scotch inventory is impressive.

The resort’s rooftop nightclub is getting rebooted as “Apex” and offers 180-degree views of the Las Vegas skyline. VIP bottle service is available for those who won big in the casino that day, and for all the celebrity clientele, like Justin Timberlake.

There are worse views in the world…

The club’s four humanoid sculptures by Brooklyn’s Dustin Yellin weigh 3,000 pounds each and are reportedly worth $150,000 a piece.

The Apex interior is flanked by expensive artwork.

The New York Post said that the Palms is “practically a modern art museum” since being taken over by Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta. The resort features millions of dollars worth of original art from the likes of Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and, of course, Damien Hirst, whose famous shark sculpture serves as the epicentre for the new Uknown bar.

Damien Hirst's 'The Unknown (Explored, Explained, Exploded)' in the Unknown bar.

“Frank and Lorenzo have been huge supporters and collected my work for over 15 years,” Hirst told Condé Nast Traveler.

“When they bought the Palms Casino they asked me if they could put The Unknown (Explored, Explained, Exploded), a shark sculpture they had bought, in the bar. I looked at the plans and loved what they were doing with it, so I made the Spots to go around the room as well.”

Meanwhile, the Camden Cocktail Lounge features two Richard Prince paintings.

The Camden Cocktail lounge.

The hotel’s penthouses look like they’re straight out of “The Hangover,” and come in what the Palms calls a “sensually masculine theme.” One-bedroom penthouses start at $1,500 a night.

The penthouses feature a marble entrance and sepia-toned wood paneling.

More artwork is incorporated into the rooms, with pieces by Jordan Nickel and Sam Friedman “adding vibrant energy to the room,” according to the hotel.

The bedrooms feature stunning views of Las Vegas.

The hotel’s suites start at a comparatively affordable $199 a night and include a full wet bar, marble countertops, and unobstructed views of the Las Vegas skyline.

Palms Casino Resort Grand Suite Bedroom

The jewel in the Palm’s crown, though, is its two-storey sky villas, which you can enjoy for the princely sum of $40,000 a night.

One-storey options are also available.

The villas sprawl over 8,500 square feet and feature a cantilever infinity pool with views over the Las Vegas strip. The residences also feature their own redwood cedar sauna, massage room, and fitness room.