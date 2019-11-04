People are accusing Pamela Anderson of cultural appropriation for wearing a Native American headdress while topless for Halloween

caption Pamela Anderson attends Maddox Gallery Los Angeles Presents: Pamela Anderson by David Yarrow on June 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. source Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Maddox Gallery Los Angeles

Pamela Anderson is facing backlash after wearing a Native American headdress as part of her Halloween costume.

The actress shared photos on Thursday of herself holding, and then wearing, a feathered war bonnet, which are traditionally worn by male Native American leaders who have earned great respect in their tribes.

She also went topless for the image in which she wears the headdress.

Many social media users quickly accused Anderson of cultural appropriation.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Pamela Anderson is in hot water after basing her Halloween costume around a Native American headdress.

The 52-year-old actress took to Twitter on Thursday to share two photos of her costume for the holiday. In the first image, Anderson wore a pair of high-waisted white underwear and appeared to be splattered with paint. She could also be seen holding up a war bonnet.

In the second image, Anderson went topless as she donned an oversized headdress. “Happy Halloween,” she wrote, alongside a ghost emoji.

Users on the social media platform were quick to accuse Anderson of cultural appropriation for wearing a headpiece that is traditionally only worn by male Native American leaders who have earned great respect in their tribes.

If only you were as considerate of indigenous culture as you are about animals. — Raven Art Gallery (@ravenartgallery) November 2, 2019

Cultural appropriation is not a good look. — Mari still feels spoopy (@MarikoB42) November 1, 2019

This is really disappointing & racist Pam, I thought you were better than this. — Scream of The Butterfly (@odetomedusa) November 1, 2019

Other users said Anderson “blocked” them on the social media platform after calling her out.

omg pamela anderson blocked me over this tweet ???? pic.twitter.com/XBJl6MWaMW — nightingail???? (@raccorns) November 3, 2019

#pamelaanderson blocked me on twitter because she got called out for being a hypocrite and posting her Halloween costume head dress.

So celebs can get away with what ever they want? pic.twitter.com/yymkq1ZmrE — Alycha Reda (@AllyReda89) November 1, 2019

I’m blocked from Pamela Anderson’s account because I, like many others, told her what I thought about her ugly Native-insulting Halloween photos ???? jail her ????????✨ — Cinnamon, Nutmeg, and Clove (@bockosshh) November 3, 2019

Anderson hasn’t directly addressed the backlash, but she did tweet out a Law Liberty article with the headline, “The Illogic of Cultural Appropriation.”

A representative for Anderson didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.