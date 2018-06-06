Pamela Anderson boasts that she has spoken at the Kremlin ‘many times’ as she defends Putin and Julian Assange in bizarre Fox News interview

caption Actress Pamela Anderson attends the opening ceremony of the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on June 16, 2017. source Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Actress Pamela Anderson on Tuesday defended WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and boasted about speaking at the Kremlin during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Anderson described Assange as an “incredible” person.

The actress and model said the WikiLeaks founder simply desired to help Americans make “educated decisions” as voters.

The actress and model has met Assange and developed a friendship with him. Anderson described Assange, who currently resides in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, as “a great testament to the human spirit,” and she stood by by WikiLeaks’ role in the 2016 US presidential election.

“[Assange’s] intention was not to get Trump elected, it was to give true information so people could make educated decisions about the person they wanted to vote for,” Anderson told Carlson.

Pamela Anderson on @JulianAssange: "His intention was not to get Trump elected, it was to give true information so people could make educated decisions about the person they wanted to vote for." #Tucker pic.twitter.com/GxvYjS4E2t — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 6, 2018

Anderson also said it was “crazy” to believe that Assange and Russian President Vladimir Putin worked together to interfere in the US presidential election. She also seemed to dismiss the notion that Russia interfered at all.

“Everyone likes to blame Russia when anything goes wrong in America,” Anderson said.

“I’ve spoken at the Kremlin many times,” Anderson added, stating that Russians often joke the US “likes to blame them for everything.” Anderson said her appearances at the Kremlin were linked to her animal activism and other environmental issues.

As part of these efforts, she has reportedly developed a friendly relationship with Putin. But she claimed her friendships with Assange and Putin are coincidental.

“It just is a coincidence that I know all of these kind of crazy, wild, intelligent, interesting people,” Anderson told Carlson.