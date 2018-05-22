Police are responding to reports of an active shooter in Panama City, Florida

caption Authorities responded to reports of an active shooter in Panama City, Florida, on Tuesday. source Twitter/@WCSOFL

Authorities responded Tuesday to reports of an active shooter in Panama City, Florida.

It’s unclear whether anyone is injured.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they were assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Office with “an ongoing incident” there. They also confirmed that the incident was connected to a suspicious death that occurred earlier Tuesday morning in Walton County.

Witnesses said they heard between 50 and 100 gunshots, the local NBC affiliate WJHG reported. At least one person was reportedly injured, and two local schools were placed on lockdown.

Local television footage showed a massive law-enforcement response to the incident, including dozens of police cruisers and helicopters.

Still more emergency vehicles arriving lights and Sirens blaring and there's now a helicopter overhead. This is a very major incident under way. pic.twitter.com/r1jFCnNERm — The News Herald (@The_News_Herald) May 22, 2018

WJHG added that the suspect was believed to be male, and that the shooting took place in the 2300 block of Beck Avenue in the city on the Florida Panhandle:

