5 dishes Panera Bread employees say they’d rather skip

- source
- Yelp
- Panera Bread employees don’t love everything on the fast-casual chain’s menu.
- A number of current and former employees spoke with Business Insider about their favorite menu items, as well as the food they tend to pass on.
- Here are all the menu items that Panera Bread employees said they tended to skip.
Panera Bread offers a menu stocked with everything from the chain’s iconic double bread bowls to savory combinations of soups, salads, and sandwiches.
Business Insider spoke with a number of current and former Panera Bread employees about what it’s like to work at the fast-casual chain, as well as their favorite and least favorite menu options.
Read more: Everything Panera Bread employees want to tell you but can’t
Some employees chalked up the reasoning behind their picks to personal preference. Others had some specific quibbles with a few of the dishes.
Here’s what the employees had to say:
Three different Panera Bread employees said they’d never eat the restaurant’s mac and cheese.
- source
- Yelp
One of those employee also dubbed the you-pick-two order of mac and cheese and Caesar salad as Panera Bread’s “most basic order.”
- source
- Yelp
“Branch out and try something new,” the employee said.
- source
- Yelp
A different employee said they weren’t a fan of “any of our broth bowls,” especially the soba broth bowl and the lentil broth bowl.
- source
- Yelp
The restaurant’s tortellini didn’t cut it for another employee. “It smells like plastic when it’s heated up,” the Panera Bread employee told Business Insider.
- source
- Yelp
“I’ve heard a lot of people who say they love it, and I should give it a try, but I can’t get past the smell,” the employee added.
- source
- Yelp
One employee said they were personally not a fan of the broccoli cheddar soup and added that they only “eat 20% of their menu.”
- source
- Yelp
Two employees were lukewarm on the chain’s coffee drinks, with one worker calling the beverages “overrated.”
- source
- Yelp
But two employees said they’d eat anything at Panera Bread, with one adding that they’ve already “tried everything” on the menu.
- source
- hbpictures/Shutterstock
Are you a Panera Bread employee with a story to share? Email acain@businessinsider.com.