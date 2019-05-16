5 dishes Panera Bread employees say they’d rather skip

By
Áine Cain, Business Insider US
-
The mac and cheese isn't a favorite among employees.

caption
The mac and cheese isn’t a favorite among employees.
source
Yelp

  • Panera Bread employees don’t love everything on the fast-casual chain’s menu.
  • A number of current and former employees spoke with Business Insider about their favorite menu items, as well as the food they tend to pass on.
  • Here are all the menu items that Panera Bread employees said they tended to skip.
Panera Bread offers a menu stocked with everything from the chain’s iconic double bread bowls to savory combinations of soups, salads, and sandwiches.

Business Insider spoke with a number of current and former Panera Bread employees about what it’s like to work at the fast-casual chain, as well as their favorite and least favorite menu options.

Read more: Everything Panera Bread employees want to tell you but can’t

Some employees chalked up the reasoning behind their picks to personal preference. Others had some specific quibbles with a few of the dishes.

Here’s what the employees had to say:

Three different Panera Bread employees said they’d never eat the restaurant’s mac and cheese.

source
Yelp

One of those employee also dubbed the you-pick-two order of mac and cheese and Caesar salad as Panera Bread’s “most basic order.”

source
Yelp

“Branch out and try something new,” the employee said.

The mac and cheese isn't a favorite among employees.

source
Yelp

A different employee said they weren’t a fan of “any of our broth bowls,” especially the soba broth bowl and the lentil broth bowl.

source
Yelp

The restaurant’s tortellini didn’t cut it for another employee. “It smells like plastic when it’s heated up,” the Panera Bread employee told Business Insider.

source
Yelp

“I’ve heard a lot of people who say they love it, and I should give it a try, but I can’t get past the smell,” the employee added.

source
Yelp

One employee said they were personally not a fan of the broccoli cheddar soup and added that they only “eat 20% of their menu.”

source
Yelp

Two employees were lukewarm on the chain’s coffee drinks, with one worker calling the beverages “overrated.”

source
Yelp

But two employees said they’d eat anything at Panera Bread, with one adding that they’ve already “tried everything” on the menu.

source
hbpictures/Shutterstock

Are you a Panera Bread employee with a story to share? Email acain@businessinsider.com.