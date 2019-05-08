Everything Panera Bread employees want to tell you but can’t

caption Employees recommend that you skip the drive-thru. source Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

Panera Bread currently boasts around 2,300 locations in the US and Canada.

A number of current and former employees spoke to Business Insider about aspects of the restaurant that casual diners might not pick up on.

From the truth about the food to how employees really feel about most Panera Bread customers, here’s what they had to say.

Panera Bread is a mainstay for bread-lovers looking to grab anything from a quick pastry to a sit-down meal.

Business Insider spoke to a number of current and former Panera Bread employees about what it’s like to work at the restaurant chain.

They shared a number of insights that may not be immediately apparent to casual diners, including information on how different menu items are prepared.

Here’s what the employees had to say:

Employees say that much of the food at Panera Bread “is shipped to the store in a bag.” That includes the mac and cheese …

… the Alfredo dish, which employees say they will “throw in the microwave” …

… and the chicken used in the salads.

And, while the restaurant’s signature bread is indeed baked in the store every day, it arrives in the kitchen pre-mixed. A representative for Panera did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

Most pastry options also arrive at the restaurant frozen. “All the baker usually has to do is pop them in the oven,” an employee told Business Insider.

Sandwiches get heated up on a panini press, a process which one employee said typically takes two minutes.

Employees also said that the soups come pre-packaged, too.

The employees Business Insider spoke to also complained about the drive-thru. One employee said that their restaurant demanded that drive-thru customers be served within three minutes, “which completely disregards the time and care that customers and management of Panera expect workers to put into making items.”

The employee added that the problems at the drive-thru were “no fault of the customer,” but recommended that guests looking for a speedy purchase instead use the store’s Rapid Pickup option.

And two Panera Bread employees told Business Insider that, by and large, the diners they meet are quite pleasant. “While there are some exceptions, Panera Bread customers are some of the nicest I’ve seen anywhere,” one employee told Business Insider.

