Panera is rolling out the two-bowl version of its famous bread bowl across America

Panera is rolling out a double-bowl version of its famous bread bowl across the United States.

On Wednesday, the fast-casual chain announced that it is officially launching Double Bread Bowls for a limited time starting this Thursday – also known as Valentine’s Day, February 14. The Double Bread Bowl will be available starting at $9.99 and will remain on menus until February 28.

The bowl is essentially the same as the classic bread bowl but twice as long, allowing for double the amount of soup or mac-and-cheese filling.

Panera tested the Double Bread Bowl in Philadelphia in 2018.

“Since the test launch, we’ve seen an overwhelming response on social media from fans asking, ‘When will Double Bread Bowls come to my city?'” Tom Sadler, Panera’s vice president of food and beverage product development, said in a statement.

“We’re excited to answer that demand and spread the bread to guests nationwide,” Sadler continued.

With the option to mix and match fillings, Panera says there are 91 potential combinations available for the Double Bread Bowl.

Bread bowls will be baked daily and available as supplies last.