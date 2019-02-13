Panera’s wildly popular double bread bowls add to the growing list of food made for couples this Valentine’s Day

caption Panera Bread is offering the double bread bowl nationwide starting on Valentine’s Day. source Panera

Starting on Valentine’s Day, Panera Bread is launching double bread bowls nationwide.

Designed to be enjoyed by two people, double bread bowls are sourdough loaves that have been carved out to hold two different soups or macaroni and cheeses.

Through the end of February, guests can customize their double bread bowl with multiple soup and macaroni and cheese combinations.

This Valentine’s Day, you and your loved one can share your love of carbs in a special way at Panera Bread. Starting Thursday, the chain will be offering its double bread bowl nationwide for a limited time.

Last summer, people got pretty excited about the initial release of Panera Bread’s double bread bowl. Unfortunately, the bowl was only released as part of a test launch in select Philadelphia locations. Now, it’s part of a special Valentine’s Day release.

The company officially announced the news today after some teasing on its social media channels, doubling its wording as a hint.

“Since the test launch, we’ve seen an overwhelming response on social media from fans asking, ‘When will double bread bowls come to my city?’ We’re excited to answer that demand and spread the bread to guests nationwide,” Tom Sadler, vice president of food and beverage product development at Panera Bread, said in a release.

Customers can order double bread bowls at select locations nationwide starting Thursday. The shareable bowl will only be available through the end of February.

Like the classic bread bowl, the double bread bowl is made from a sourdough loaf

caption Some Panera Bread locations offer delivery options. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Built for sharing, the double bread bowl is a loaf of sourdough with two holes carved into it. Panera Bread patrons can fill their bowls with two soups or mac and cheeses of their choosing.

Some of the many things you can put in your double bread bowl include Panera’s classic mac and cheese, baja mac and cheese, bacon mac and cheese, broccoli cheddar soup, creamy tomato soup, and so many more.

There are dozens of different soup and mac and cheese combinations to choose from unless you’re ordering from the Panera app

caption The baja mac and cheese is topped with avocado. source Panera Bread

If staying in is more your speed, select Panera Bread locations will deliver a double bread bowl to you. Prices for the bowl start at $9.99 but may vary depending on your location.

Although guests ordering at a physical Panera Bread location can have any combination of soup and mac and cheese they want, those ordering online or via the Panera app are limited to five pre-set soup combinations that include different pairings of the chicken noodle, broccoli cheddar, creamy tomato, bistro French onion, and 10 vegetable soups.

Panera Bread isn’t the only restaurant chain that has created special foods you can share with your Valentine this year

caption This month, Dunkin’ is selling a donut filled with cookie dough and brownie batter. source Dunkin’

Plenty of national chains have already released foods that can be shared this Valentine’s Day. This month, you can purchase heart-shaped Cinnapacks at select Cinnabon locations nationwide or online. And fast-food chain Chick-fil-A is offering heart-shaped trays of their famous nuggets at participating locations until the end of the month.

And if you’re looking for something sweet that’s available for a limited time, Dunkin’ recently released a doughnut that’s filled with cookie dough and brownie batter. You can purchase the filled treat as well as heart-shaped doughnuts from the chain through the end of February.