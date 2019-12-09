7 ways to incorporate Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2020 into your home, according to interior designers

caption Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2020 is Classic Blue. source Courtesy of Pantone; Courtesy of Eron Rauch Photography

Pantone announced Classic Blue as its Color of the Year for 2020.

It’s described as “a timeless and enduring blue hue” that’s “suggestive of the sky at dusk,” according to the color company.

Insider spoke with interior designers to learn how to incorporate the color into the home.

Designers recommended using Classic Blue as an accent wall shade or using the bold blue color to make a statement in the form of a large sofa or painted cabinets.

Each year, color company Pantone selects a Color of the Year inspired by trends in society, culture, travel, and more.

Turns out, the simple color – a rich, dark blue – is a favorite of many interior designers for its versatility.

Insider spoke with four interior designers – Caitlin Murray, founder and designer at Black Lacquer Design; Jared Epps, CEO and owner at JSE Design; Ashley Moore, founder and principal designer at Moore House Interiors; and Maggie Griffin, founder and lead designer at Maggie Griffin Design – to find out how to best use the latest Pantone Color of the Year in the home.

Keep reading to get inspired by their ideas, from bold blue kitchen cabinets to area rugs in the elegant hue.

Interior designers recommended adding Classic Blue to a room in the form of a large piece of furniture, such as a statement-making couch.

caption A living room designed by Black Lacquer Design. source Courtesy of Mary Costa Photography

“I’m a fan of incorporating the shade by way of large furniture pieces, especially a supple velvet sofa,” Caitlin Murray, founder and designer at Black Lacquer Design in Los Angeles, told Insider.

Murray designed the above living room and added warm-toned accessories to the plush blue couch.

Classic Blue can also make for an eye-catching accent wall.

caption Classic Blue was featured in a project from JSE Design. source Courtesy of JSE Design

Interior designer Jared Epps, CEO and owner at JSE Design in Brooklyn, New York, said that he often uses dark blue as an accent paint color, but that he’s also used it as the main color for a space – it just depends on the type or size of the room.

“I once used the color on all the walls of a home office, and it gave it a really rich look,” Epps said. “But for a bedroom or living space, I would say it’s better as an accent color.”

A Classic Blue-painted vanity can add interest to an otherwise neutral bathroom.

caption A bathroom design by Moore House Interiors. source Moore House Interiors

Ashley Moore, founder and principal designer at Moore House Interiors in Tomball, Texas, designed this bathroom space with dark-blue cabinetry.

“I’ve always believed that blue is a neutral and am excited to see this be the color for 2020,” Moore said. “Whether a kitchen island or a bathroom vanity to wet bar cabinets, Classic Blue can be used in a variety of ways.”

A fresh coat of paint in the dark-blue hue can also spice up kitchen cabinets and built-in storage.

caption A view of an apartment kitchen designed by Black Lacquer Design. source Courtesy of Eron Rauch Photography

Murray used a Classic Blue-inspired paint color on kitchen cabinetry in the space pictured above, pairing the primary color with a luxurious black-and-white countertop and metallic accents.

“Any space can benefit from a pop of this primary hue,” Murray said.

An area rug in the rich blue color can pull together an open-concept space.

caption A Classic Blue rug featured in a space designed by Black Lacquer Design. source Courtesy of Mary Costa Photography

Here, Murray, of Black Lacquer Design, used a Classic Blue-inspired rug to help separate the kitchen area from the living room in an open-concept space.

Interior designer Jared Epps also suggested textured rugs as a way to add a touch of the rich color into your living space.

“I always say that when people are inspired by one single color, they should play around with different textures and materials of that same shade,” he said.

Classic Blue doesn’t have to be the only “pop” of color in the room, designers said.

caption A room designed by JSE Design. source Courtesy of JSE Design

Here, a living room designed by Epps incorporates a wide range of colors, with the Classic Blue-toned chairs coordinating with the colorful bookshelf and bold wall art.

“I think people shouldn’t be afraid of it, even though it’s such a rich shade,” Epps said.

Designers also said that Classic Blue can brighten a room in the form of pillows, vases, and kitchenware — all in the same bold color.

caption A living room space designed by Moore House Interiors. source Courtesy of Grace Laird Photography

“I love using Classic Blue in throw pillows, especially against a leather couch, and incorporating vases, rugs, throw blankets, and even kitchenware with blue details,” said Moore, who designed the above bedroom.

Maggie Griffin, founder and lead designer at Maggie Griffin Design, recommended browsing antique malls and second-hand shops for in various shades of Classic Blue.

“Try hanging a pretty wall of plates in your kitchen, sprinkling a few around on bookshelves, or even placing a vase on your nightstand,” Griffin added.