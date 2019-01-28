12 pantry staples that don’t last as long as you think they do

caption Some foods you like to keep on hand don’t always keep for very long. source Flickr via mullica

Whether dealing with pantry staples or leftovers that we put in the back of the freezer and totally forget about, it’s easy to think that certain foods will last forever – or at least for a very long time.

But some foods expire much more quickly than you’d think, potentially leading to illness or an overall unpleasant taste.

INSIDER spoke with two chefs and a registered dietitian, and they told us about many foods don’t last nearly as long as you think they do.

Few of us are able to reasonably consume all of our food before it expires – after all, expiration dates aren’t always the best guideline to work from, because plenty of foods last much longer than we might believe, leading many of us to throw out food that is still safe to eat.

But then life gets in the way and we end up with a stocked pantry or freezer filled with food that sits for days, weeks, months … or even years, and we’re left wondering if those pantry staples like canned tomatoes or frozen leftovers are safe to eat, especially when they look and smell totally fine.

INSIDER spoke with two chefs and a registered dietitian, and they told us about many of the foods that don’t last nearly as long as you think they do and some of them will definitely surprise you.

Check your condiments — opened ketchup and mayonnaise can go bad within weeks.

caption Ketchup. source Flickr/ Steven Depolo

Ketchup and mayo aren’t refrigerated in stores and often have listed expiration dates years in the future, but that doesn’t mean your jumbo jar of mayo will last into the next presidency.

According to Isabel Maples, MEd, RDN, a Virginia-based registered dietitian nutritionist and volunteer spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, you should consume your favorite condiments within weeks, even if they’re refrigerated.

She says that ketchup and chili sauce are safe for up to 12 months if unopened, but should be consumed within one month if opened. Mayo will last 10 to 12 weeks in the fridge once opened.

The trouble with condiments is that “the texture and flavor will be compromised,” according to Alisa Rosa, an executive chef.

Mustard, however, will last up to two years if unopened, around six to eight months if opened and un-refrigerated, but longer if kept sealed in the fridge.

Tea and coffee can go bad much more quickly than you’d think.

We tend to think that “nonperishable” means it will last forever, but this is rarely the case, according to our experts.

In fact, tea, including tea bags, loose teas, and instant tea, should be consumed within one year. “The oils in tea will go rancid,” explained Rosa.

As for coffee, Rosa told INSIDER that the beans or grounds will go rancid “after time … especially if the packaging has been opened.” Maples recommends consuming within two to four weeks if opened and a year if unopened. For instant coffee, java drinkers can eke out a bit more time: two months if opened and six months if unopened. She adds, “For longer shelf life, store in the freezer, not the refrigerator.”

Some canned goods can last up to five years — others expire much more quickly.

caption Canned tomato sauce. source etiennevoss/ iStock

Stocking up on canned goods might seem like a good way to save money on pantry essentials so that you’ll always have them on hand. But the safety of these items typically depends on how acidic the canned good is … meaning tomato-based cans and canned fruits like pineapple will lose their quality much faster.

Maples recommends consuming highly acidic canned goods within 18 months, adding, “canned goods like green beans are probably good for five years even they aren’t stored in a crawl space or attic where they’re exposed to heat.”

“Use a first-in, first-out rotation to use up older pantry items first. Inspect cans before using them; avoid bulging, cracked or leaking cans,” she told INSIDER. “Don’t use cans that squirt liquid when opened. And don’t taste the contents to see if they are safe – just throw them away. Look at ‘best by’ and ‘expiration dates’ when cleaning out your pantry.” “For most pantry items, the issue in storing foods too long is food quality, not food safety,” she said, adding, “Never taste foods to see if they are safe. Pathogens are usually not detected like that but still can make you sick.” The ideal storage temps for pantry items range between 50 and 70 degrees, according to Maples.

All three experts agree that canned goods will begin to taste less like what they should and more like a metallic “can,” thanks to broken down texture over time.

Dried herbs and spices can go bad if not used promptly.

caption Spices. source Lenore Edman/Flickr

You might not think to check your spice rack when doing a kitchen clean-up, but you should: dried herbs and spices can go rancid due to a breakdown of the oils, losing their flavor, color, and aroma over time.

“Dried herbs and ground spices are one of those items that people store forever and they shouldn’t,” said Tryg Siverson, chef and co-founder, COO and culinary director of Feel Good Foods. “Not because of food safety but because of quality. Older spices lose their intensity. My suggestion is to buy spices in the smallest format possible. I always suggest toasting the spices in a pan before use to help release the oil trapped inside their dried leaves and stems.”Our experts recommend using them within six to 12 months once opened for the freshest flavor otherwise, you might need much more seasoning to spice up your entree.

White flour lasts much longer than whole wheat flour.

caption Flour. source Flickr/Melissa Wiese

If you’re trying to be a bit more health-conscious by switching to whole wheat flour in your baked goods, you’ll want to use it much more quickly than you might realize. “Whole grain flours turn rancid before white flour does,” explained Maples, adding that “it doesn’t affect food safety but does affect food quality and taste.”

Whole grain flour will last up to six to eight months in the fridge and up to a year in the freezer, and is best stored in the fridge – not in the pantry alongside your other baking staples. “Whole grain flours are a great place for little creatures to find a home,” added Siverson.

White flour will start to taste stale the longer you hold on to it, according to Rosa.

Brown rice will also usually expire more quickly than white rice.

caption Brown rice. source Shutterstock/perfectlab

Similarly, brown rice might be a slightly healthier alternative to white rice, but it won’t last as long on your pantry shelves. “With brown rice, you run into an issue with the fact there is oil in its bran layer,” said Siverson. “What can happen is that oil goes rancid which gives brown rice a shorter shelf life of about six months. You can store it in the freezer for up to a year.”Maples noted that white rice will typically stay fresh for up to two years, but rice mixes should also be tossed after six months.

Nuts and seeds will last up to six months once opened.

caption Nuts. source Shutterstock

Whether you enjoy noshing on them for healthy fats and proteins or using them in baked goods, you’ll want to consume nuts and seeds promptly, especially if they’re un-shelled, according to all three experts.

“Nuts and seeds typically have a high amount of oil in them and that oil will start to go rancid after a couple months if stored in your pantry,” said Siverson. “Put them in a [clear freezer-safe] bag and keep them in your fridge for up to a year.”

Maples agreed, adding, “some nuts, like pecans, are higher fat and are more susceptible to rancidity.”

You’ll know when it’s time to toss potatoes … but it’ll probably sooner than you expect.

caption Potatoes. source Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Rosa and Maples point out that most potatoes will last about a week if left out, with Rosa pointing out that potatoes “will begin to sprout and become unappetizing,” while Siverson added that “typically you know when looking at a bad spud and know that its time has come. It will have soft spots that are black.”

Consume all fresh seafood and meats within one week, but ideally within a few days.

caption Raw steak. source NotarYES/Shutterstock

Our experts all agree that fresh seafood (including fish and wild game) should be consumed within a day or two of purchase, with Maples advising two days for ground meat.

For fresh beef or pork roasts, steaks, or chops, she recommends no more than four days, and deli meats should be tossed within a week, but most will remain fresh only for a matter of days.

Bottled juices can last for months in the fridge but cold-pressed or raw juices should be tossed within days.

caption Cold-pressed juice. source Taz / Flickr

Cold-pressed and raw juices are a trendy way to get in your vitamins and nutrients, but they shouldn’t be stored in the back of the fridge along with your OJ or cranberry juice cocktail.

Maples says they’re usually safe for three to five days if kept refrigerated, but Siverson added that “cold-pressed juices typically use a relatively new pasteurization technique called high-pressure pasteurization or HPP,” a technology that “significantly extends its shelf life.”

Salted butter lasts much longer than its unsalted counterpart.

caption Salted butter. source robynmac/ iStock

If you like to keep butter in the fridge but don’t use it terribly often, you might be surprised to know that while salted butter can last for a year if frozen or refrigerated, unsalted butter will last only two weeks in the fridge, according to Maples.

The oils and the fats are what will start to go rancid, according to Rosa.

Leftovers might be the most dangerous kitchen staple of all.

caption Leftovers. source liz west/Flickr

You might think that saving leftovers is a great way to minimize food waste and save time on food prep during hectic nights, but “leftovers present the biggest concern from a food safety perspective,” says Rosa. “This is because they are usually in the ‘danger zone’ for bacteria growth for such a long period of time.”

She said, “Remember that once food hits 70 degrees, you only have four hours to consume it, get it back down to 40 degrees, or above 140 degrees to make it safe again.”And taking home those large restaurant portions is actually even riskier, said Rosa. She told INSIDER that “there is nothing more dangerous regarding leftovers from a restaurant vs. leftovers from food made at home. The problem is the amount of time it spends in the 40-140 degree range.”

She cited the amount of time food is left out, between enjoying conversation at the table, to running errands or grabbing dessert elsewhere, to the drive home … by the time your leftovers make it to your fridge, they’ve more than likely entered the “food danger zone,” upping your risk for bacteria growth and foodborne illness.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.