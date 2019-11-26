Papa John’s ex-CEO says in viral interview that he ate more than 40 pizzas in 30 days and that the quality has been destroyed, adding that ‘the day of reckoning will come’

caption Papa John’s founder and former CEO John Schnatter said in a local news interview he “had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it’s not the same pizza.” source WDRB News

Papa John’s former CEO slammed the pizza chain he founded in an interview with local news.

“I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days,” John Schnatter told WDRB News in an interview this week. “And it’s not the same pizza. It’s not the same product. It just doesn’t tastes as good.”

Schnatter resigned as Papa John’s chairman in 2018, after admitting to using the n-word during a company conference call earlier that year. The Papa John’s founder stepped down as CEO in December 2017, following backlash for his criticism of players kneeling during the NFL national anthem to protest against police brutality.

In the WDRB News interview, Schnatter said his ousting was a “farce.” He slammed Papa John’s new leadership, including Steve Ritchie, who replaced him as CEO, and Papa John’s board members Olivia Kirtley and Mark Shapiro. Schnatter said that Kirtley and Shapiro “should be in jail.”

“They stole the company, and now they’ve destroyed the company,” Schnatter said.

Schnatter told WDRB News that he believes the truth about his termination has yet to emerge.

“The day of reckoning will come,” Schnatter said.

Papa John’s did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The interview went viral after writer Timothy Burke tweeted a clip in which Schnatter’s voice appears to be slowed down from WDRB’s original interview.

