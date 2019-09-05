The disgraced owner of Papa John’s donated $1 million to a historically black college, but critics say he’s ‘trying to pay off the black community’

source Getty

In an attempt to distance his name from racist comments he made last year, Papa John’s founder John Schnatter announced he’s donating $1 million to Simmons College, a historically black school in Kentucky. The donation was met with support from the school’s president Rev. Kevin Cosby, but was criticized by others, including one former board member who said he was “disappointed” in the school’s decision to accept the gift, according to The Courier Journal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Schnatter, founder of Papa John’s, announced a $1 million gift to HBCU Simmons College of Kentucky today (Sept. 4), declaring, “Supporting Simmons College is a better investment to build a better community." @SCKY_1879 https://t.co/9wN2umaywL pic.twitter.com/UbTTITT95f — Word&Way (@WordandWay) September 4, 2019

The announcement comes over a year since Schnatter drew mass criticism for blaming declining pizza sales on NFL players refusing to stand for the national anthem. Making matters much worse, reports released months later revealed Schnatter had used the N-word during a conference call with a marketing agency meant to, ironically, prevent future racial controversy.

Schnatter’s actions reverberated online and was amplified by online trolls and racial hate groups. In one of the most prominent cases, The Daily Stormer, a message board often associated with white supremacists and neo-nazi groups, posted a photo of a pizza with pepperoni toppings laid out in the shape of a swastika. A caption to the photo read: “Papa John: Official pizza of the alt-right?”

The white supremacist endorsement gained enough traction that the national pizza chain was forced to issue a public apology.

“We condemn racism in all forms and any and all hate groups that support it,” a spokesperson for Papa Johns told The Courier Journal in 2017. “We do not want these individuals or groups to buy our pizza.”

The fallout from Schnatter’s statement and the white supremacist controversy derailed the pizza chain’s sales. Schnatter, who was the face of the company and played a prominent role in its well known “better ingredients, better pizza” advertisement campaign, had his likeness completely removed from all Papa John’s products last year, and eventually resigned from the company in disgrace.

Schnatter’s donation divides some members of Simmons College.

John Schnatter just walked in at Simmons College. pic.twitter.com/I35SpLGBKD — Grace Schneider (@gesinfk) September 4, 2019

Schnatter made the donation announcement in a video press conference at the college, which he said is located two miles away from he founded the company. Schnatter was dressed in his iconic red Papa John’s shirt.

The Simmons president and board of trustee’s chairman welcomed the donation and told The Courier Journal that Schnatter’s should be judged on his actions and not on his words.

Not everyone was pleased.

In the same Courier Journal story Reverend Gerome Sutton, a former graduate and former member of the school’s board of trustees, said the donation amounted to a type of racial bribe.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what’s going on,” Sutton told The Courier Journal. “(Schnatter) is trying to pay off the black community with 30 pieces of silver.”

