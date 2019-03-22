Shaq is investing in 9 Papa John’s locations and joining the pizza chain’s board

Shaquille O’Neal is joining Papa John’s board of directors and investing in nine Atlanta area locations.

Papa John’s shares were up more than 3% following the news.

The NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is joining Papa John’s board of directors and investing in nine locations in the Atlanta area, the company said Friday. He will also become a brand ambassador for the pizza chain.

“We are thrilled to partner with Shaquille and welcome him to the Papa John’s Board,” Papa John’s chairman Jeff Smith said in the press release. “Shaquille has an excellent entrepreneurial background, including as a restaurant franchise owner, and is a natural creative marketer.”

Shaq is no stranger to the restaurant business. He currently owns a Krispy Kreme Donoughts franchise in the Atlanta area, and has previously owned 27 Five Guys Burgers and Fries locations, the press release said. He also owns a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant in Las Vegas and a fine-dining restaurant in Los Angeles.

