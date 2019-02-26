Here comes Papa John’s…

Papa John’s is set to report fourth-quarter earnings after Tuesday’s closing bell.

Papa John’s is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year earnings results after Tuesday’s closing bell.

The report comes less than one month after activist hedge fund Starboard Value made a $200 million investment in the pizza chain, and installed its chief executive as chairman.

Papa John’s shares have been under pressure over the last year after its disgraced founder, John Schnatter, resigned as chairman in mid-2018. The company was also reportedly looking to sell itself last fall.

Here’s what Wall Street is expecting, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg:

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS): $0.18

$0.18 Revenue: $393.2 million

Shares of the pizza chain have fallen 27% over the past year, but are up 5% year-to-date.

