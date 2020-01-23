Par-Tee like Royalty at Holey Moley’s VIP Booths in Singapore’s Main Party Zone









SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 January 2020 – Holey Moley, Singapore’s 1st mini golf bar, is shaking things up in 2020 — this time, with sleek VIP Booths.





Thanks to Holey Moley Clarke Quay, mini golf is no longer a sport for retirees. In late 2018, Singapore was introduced to a brand-new concept — indoor putt-putt on the booze!





Throw in catchy tunes, live DJs, elaborate cocktails, countless #instaworthy spots, bright neon lights, 27 quirky themed holes and you’ve got yourself an iconic hangout spot unlike any other.





Customers can enjoy golf packages from $16 per pax or even host social events like corporate team building, birthday parties and hen’s parties. Not to mention the mini golf bar also has various venue promos and deals on food and golf all week long for anyone who needs to putt loose.





But that’s not all. With Holey Moley’s VIP Booths, Singapore’s one & only mini golf bar is determined to keep the its party space fresh and happening.





Mini Golf Meets Glitz & Glamour

With VIP Booths, guests be able to bask in the whimsical ambiance of Singapore’s first mini golf bar with a fancy booth all to themselves.





In addition to VIP check-in, guests get a tab to spend on premium liquors from The Caddyshack Bar and food items specially prepared by Holey Moley’s very own gourmet kitchen. These include their Fresh as a Birdie cocktail, Monster Gold Burger, and 1 Metre Mega Pizza.





Holey Moley will also deploy their dedicated wait staff (host and table service) to give all VIPs a truly elite experience.





Rates start from $788++ for 8 guests. All guests will get 2.5 hours of exclusive access to the VIP booth and services.





Bringing Putt-ty Time to the Lion City

Holey Moley Clarke Quay teed off with a bang.





The mini golf bar took over Shanghai Dolly’s old spot along River Valley Road in late 2018 and enacted a 2-storey funhouse of mini golf, cocktails and gourmet food right in the heart of the local party zone.





The exquisite mini golf bar is a first of its kind in Singapore and the rest of Southeast Asia. Each golf hole takes inspiration from old movies and pop culture. One can putt it out on courses inspired by The Game of Thrones, The Simpsons and even Marina Bay Sands.





The colourful and well-lit venue is all about having a fun time with judgement-free zones for hardcore instagrammers and friendly caddies who are specially deployed to guide you along if you need help (or encouragement).



