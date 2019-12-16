Parachute’s absorbent, Turkish cotton bathrobe is the perfect thing to wrap up in after a hot shower

caption The Parachute Classic Bathrobe costs $99, comes in four different colors, and four sizes for men and women. source Parachute Home

Bedding startup Parachute is known for its practical and comfortable products, and its Classic Bathrobe is no different.

The Classic Bathrobe ($99) is extremely comfortable and it adds an element of self-care that I normally wouldn’t incorporate into my nighttime routine.

It’s also made with quick-drying Turkish cotton and has a shawl collar, waist belt, and two big pockets.

After testing the Parachute Classic Bathrobe for a month, I don’t think I can go back to using regular towels.

To me, a twentysomething millennial, a bathrobe seems like an unnecessary expense. It essentially functions as a wearable towel and I’ve only ever seen or worn them in spas and hotels, leading me to think that self-care is a luxury that only those with time and money can afford.

But editors here at Insider Picks have been fans of Parachute’s surprisingly affordable bedding and bath products for years. In fact, we’ve dubbed Parachute’s Classic Bathrobe the best women’s bathrobe because of its luxurious feel and reasonable price tag.

So as someone who has never worn a bathrobe before, I decided to test Parachute’s bathrobe to see if it was worth the hype.

The Parachute Classic Bathrobe’s Turkish cotton dries my body quickly just like a regular towel and I appreciate that I don’t have to hold it up and get ready one-handed

Since I hadn’t used a bathrobe before trying Parachute’s, I wasn’t exactly sure what to expect. I admittedly didn’t understand the need for what’s essentially a wearable towel, especially since I always have extra towels on hand. But in the month that I’ve been testing Parachute’s Classic Bathrobe, my opinion has changed completely.

The Turkish cotton dries my body just as quickly as my regular towels do, but I love that I can be more productive while drying off – even if I’m just watching TV. Gone are the days of attempting to get ready with one hand while holding up my towel with the other.

The material is quick-drying without being itchy, which I appreciate as someone with particularly sensitive skin. If you’re looking for a super-soft, plush bathrobe, I’d recommend that you’d look elsewhere. If you’re looking for a quick-drying bathrobe, this is a great fit.

The bathrobe makes self-care feel more like a part of my nighttime routine as opposed to a rare moment of indulgence

It seems superficial to say that a bathrobe has somehow changed my perspective on self-care, but it’s also completely true for me.

During a time in my life that constantly involves learning to balance, in a word, everything, self-care has been pushed to the back burner. Daily things like cooking dinner and showering are typically the means to an end, the next step in a daily routine that becomes robotic if you let it.

The first time I used Parachute’s Classic Bathrobe, I was finally able to let myself pause. Perhaps it’s because a bathrobe is always associated with relaxation, but I somehow felt as though I was doing myself a disservice if I didn’t take the time to relax. While this has more to do with bathrobes in general than Parachute’s bathrobe specifically, the Classic Bathrobe has a just-plush-enough texture that I can relax but still remember that I have work the next day.

The bathrobe isn’t the most flattering but that’s the nature of most bathrobes; the white shade I have also has the most potential for stains but the bathrobe can easily be washed

I have the bathrobe in a medium and it fits me comfortably, although it’s not the most flattering. That’s generally the nature of the thick cotton, but the waist belt of the robe actually sits right above my stomach, tightening at a place that makes my body look a bit boxy. This isn’t important to me, considering I have no intention of wearing the robe outside of my apartment, but for a product that’s so easily connected with self-care, I wish that it landed in a different spot and made me feel more positive about my body while wearing the robe.

The bathrobe is available in four colors: white, mineral, blush and stone. Mine is white and I’m indifferent about the color, it’s merely functional. The crisp white is the same shade you’d associate with a hotel or spa, so it adds that element of luxury. I’m always cognizant of stains though when I wear white, even with something as rarely seen by others and easily washable as a bathrobe.

The bathrobe also has some other notable features that set it apart, namely the pockets and the big collar. While the collar didn’t get much use from me, the pockets certainly did. I listen to music from my phone as I shower, so the pockets make for easy (and dry) transportation from bathroom to bedroom.

I’m grateful to have discovered Parachute’s Classic Bathrobe, and I can especially see its appeal among young people. It’s comfortable enough to feel like you’ve purposefully incorporated self-care and relaxation into your day, but not too comfortable that it stifles my productivity and makes me fall asleep as soon as I wear it.

Personally, I’d rather use a bathrobe that feels like a traditional towel than a bathrobe that’s super soft and cozy, and that’s why I really like my Classic Bathrobe, but I wouldn’t recommend it to those looking for ultimate plushness. The $99 price tag isn’t the most expensive I’ve seen, but it’s something to be aware of, especially considering the fact that a towel can still perform the same function.

With that said, though, I can’t imagine returning to my regular towels after discovering the Parachute Classic Bathrobe.