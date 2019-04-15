This ‘cloud cotton’ robe is as soft and airy as it sounds, and it doesn’t cause me to overheat after a hot shower

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Parachute‘s new Cloud Cotton Robe ($99) is a lightweight, gauzy robe that’s a perfect cover-up to wear around the home as the weather heats up.

It’s made from 100% Turkish cotton. The look is pretty standard as robes go (waist tie, pockets, and length), but the luxurious, soft feel is what really sets the Cloud Cotton Robe apart.

Insider Picks reporters are known for practically living in their bathrobes. Once we have one on, it’s unlikely we’ll change out of it into real clothing. Reporter Mara Leighton regularly falls asleep in Snowe’s absorbent terry robe, while reporter Remi Rosmarin cozies up to Brooklinen’s Super-Plush Robe. Though each of them swear by their respective picks, the Insider Picks all-time top bathrobe pick goes to the Parachute Classic Robe.

In addition to this classic cotton style, Parachute has mastered robes of other materials like the terry-lined Fouta Stripe Robe and the spa-like Waffle Robe.

The newest style to join this successful pattern of comfort and luxury is its Cloud Cotton Robe ($99), and it’s a great option to wrap yourself in during the warm weather seasons.

Unlike the towel-like feel of classic robes, the Cloud Cotton Robe feels like a soft gauze. It’s not as intensely textured as a waffle robe, but it’s not smooth either. Made from 100% Turkish cotton, it’s light and airy, though not paper-thin, providing just the right amount of coverage without smothering and overheating your body. I run hot right out of the shower, so this is the perfect material to cover me up and dry any spots I missed without making me sweat.

Given its name, I actually expected the robe to be softer right out of the package. Further wears, however, softened it up more and made it feel like it was made for my body.

For me (I’m 5-foot-6), the Medium size hits above the knee, and it has a relaxed fit, which can be made tighter or looser with the waist tie. I have it in the Blush color, which looks more cozy and homey to me, but it’s also available in white and gray.

Overall, the Cloud Cotton Robe fills a nice gap in Parachute’s bathrobe lineup. If you want the same light weight as a waffle robe, but not the texture or higher price point (the Parachute Waffle Robe costs $119, compared to $99 for the Cloud Cotton Robe), you’ll love this soft, airy, and casual robe.