Popular bedding startup Parachute Home has slashed all of its prices by 20% for Black Friday — here’s what to buy

source Parachute

Bedding and bath startup Parachute Home is giving shoppers a rare 20% off sitewide discount with code “SALE18” from November 23 through November 26.

from Its premium sheets are an excellent gift for anyone who loves spending time in bed.

To potentially save more on Black Friday, you can visit Business Insider Coupons to find up-to-date promo codes for a range of online stores.

Every part of your bed, not just the mattress or pillow, affects how you sleep. Parachute Home is a bedding and bath company that believes (rightly so) that softer, better sheets make a big difference, and that you shouldn’t have to pay a premium to enjoy their advantages. This Black Friday, you may want to take advantage of this rare sale so you can enjoy the noticeably more comfortable experience of sleeping in Parachute sheets.

From November 23 through November 26, Parachute is offering 20% off everything on its site, plus free shipping and returns. You can use the code “SALE18” at checkout or in stores to get your discount. The promotion excludes furniture, gift cards, swatches, and donations.

In addition to bedding sets, Parachute sells bath towels, pillows, home decor, and other living essentials. From our experience, these products are among the best we’ve ever purchased for our home. A big reason why is that the company uses high-quality materials in all its wares, like 100% long-staple Egyptian cotton in its percale and sateen sheets.

When we first introduced Parachute to our readers, founder Ariel Kaye broke down the differences among the brand’s percale, sateen, and linen sheets so you can decide for yourself which one is best for you. Since a common question is how they compare to the sheets from another bedding startup, Brooklinen, we put them head-to-head here.

We’ve also reviewed its Classic Bathrobe, which attracted a 2,000-person waitlist, and bath towels, which we discovered there’s more to than meets the eye.

Keep scrolling to see which Parachute bedding and bath products you should buy during the sale, or you can browse the whole site here.

A percale, sateen, or linen sheet set

source Parachute

A classic towel set

source Parachute

These super soft and absorbent towels come in four neutral colors and will make you feel like you’re always staying at a nice hotel. The towel set has two washcloths, two hand towels, and two bath towels.

The classic bathrobe

source Parachute

Treat yourself to the luxury of a plush bathrobe and give yourself some well-deserved “me time.”

A merino travel kit

source Parachute

Traveling just got 10 times more bearable with this 100% merino wool blanket and eye mask. Stash them in the small, convenient carrying case.

Cashmere baby accessories

source Parachute/Facebook

This cozy waffle blanket and matching beanie from Parachute’s baby collection are made from 100% cashmere.