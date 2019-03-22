Home startup Parachute sells more than sheets and towels — you can now buy Fair Trade-certified rugs starting at $89

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Parachute

Take a look at all the offerings from online home brand Parachute, which range from bath to baby products, and it’s clear it long ago expanded past its roots as a luxury sheets company.

Parachute’s newest launch is a small collection of rugs. They’re handwoven in a town renowned for its mastery of textiles and craftsmanship.

Each rug takes a few weeks to make and is made without chemicals or synthetic materials, resulting in a long-lasting, eco-friendly piece you can keep in your home for years.

In 2014, online home startup Parachute launched with an assortment of luxury sheets that would change the way you sleep. In its short history, it has rapidly introduced more products to improve how you make and live in your home, including fluffy, absorbent towels, table linens, soft baby sheets, and at the beginning of 2019, the ambitious endeavor of an eco-friendly mattress.

Its most recent new collection continues this steady revival of home products. Parachute now sells handwoven, Fair Trade-certified rugs in four styles, each available in three to five sizes and ranging in price from $89 to $1,349.

After a months-long search, the company found its ideal rug manufacturer in an 80-year-old heritage textiles maker in Panipat, India, otherwise known as “The City of Weavers” and “Textile City.” There, rugs craftsmanship isn’t just a trade – it’s woven into the very culture of its people.

source Parachute

Read more: The best sheets you can buy for your bed

Each of the rugs made for Parachute take three to four weeks to handcraft. The process includes hand-separating, dyeing, and spinning the wool, then hand-weaving cotton and wool into the rug using traditional looms. The rugs are made with 100% natural fibers and without chemicals or synthetic materials, as with all Parachute products.

With this small collection, the company highlights the value of responsible – in both the social and environmental sense of the word – production and reminds you of the care you should take in shopping for your home.

A rug can seem like just another home accessory to check off your list, which is why many people often end up with cheap rugs that neither look good nor last very long. But like your sheets, towel, or mattress, it’s something that will add immediate as well as long-term value to the place you return to each night.

By offering sustainably made rugs in a variety of styles to suit your interior design aesthetic, Parachute is making the process of rug shopping simple and transparent. Rather than buy an overpriced or shoddy rug from a source you don’t know you can trust, you can get a beautiful, durable, and well-priced one from a company with a proven track record.

Each rug comes with a 90-day trial, free shipping, and free returns, and you can pair it with its Nonslip Eco Rug Pad ($29-$119).

Learn more about Parachute’s new rugs below, or shop them all directly here.

Textured Wool Rug

source Parachute

Add some texture contrast to the room with this tufted line style. It’s 85% wool, so you’ll experience fluffy softness you wouldn’t expect from a rug that looks so sophisticated.

Striped Flatweave Rug

source Parachute

Dusky, versatile shades of pink and blue mean this patterned rug will match with nearly any other furniture and decor in the room. It’s best for low-maintenance types since it doesn’t shed much and is easy to vacuum.

Medallion Wool Kilim

source Parachute

This bold, geometric rug looks great as a runner (2.5′ x 9′) in your hallway or in any other room that could do with a subtle pop.

Braided Wool Rug

source Parachute

Think of your favorite chunky knit sweater – now imagine that warm, cushioned, and textured feel under your feet. The hand-braided detail is charming and home-y, and the rug is available in a room-brightening Ivory or dark, sophisticated Platinum.