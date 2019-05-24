You can get this startup’s premium bedding for a fraction of the price this Memorial Day weekend

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Parachute/Instagram

Every part of your bed, not only the mattress or pillow, affects how you sleep. Parachute Home is a bedding and bath company that believes (rightly so) that softer, better sheets make a big difference and you shouldn’t have to pay a premium to enjoy their advantages.

This Memorial Day, you can enjoy the noticeably more comfortable experience of sleeping in Parachute bed sheets at an affordable price.

From May 24 through May 27, Parachute is offering 20% off everything on its site, no code necessary.

In addition to bedding sets, Parachute sells bath towels, pillows, home decor, and other living essentials. This past year has been big for the company, which introduced new products like a mattress and rug collection.

From our experience, these products are among the best we’ve ever purchased for our home. A big reason why is that the company uses high-quality materials in all its wares, like 100% long-staple Egyptian cotton in its percale and sateen sheets.

When we first introduced Parachute to our readers, founder Ariel Kaye broke down the differences among the brand’s percale, sateen, and linen sheets so you can decide for yourself which one is best for you.

We’ve also reviewed its Classic Bathrobe, which attracted a 2,000-person wait list; its summer-appropriate Cloud Cotton Robe; and its Bath Towels, which we discovered there’s more to than meets the eye.

Keep scrolling to see which Parachute bedding and bath products you should buy during the sale, or you can browse the whole site here.

A percale, sateen, or linen sheet set

source Parachute

Percale is lightweight, breathable, and recommended if you get hot at night. Get sateen for the smooth feel, but not the shiny look of silk. Meanwhile, linen is always a good option for a laid back look.

A classic towel set

source Parachute

These super soft and absorbent towels come in four neutral colors and will make you feel like you’re always staying at a nice hotel. The towel set has two washcloths, two hand towels, and two bath towels.

A cozy bathrobe

source Parachute

Treat yourself to the luxury of a plush bathrobe and give yourself some well-deserved “me time.” If you’re nervous about overheating, get the waffle or “cloud cotton” version instead.

A merino travel kit

source Parachute

Traveling just got 10 times more bearable with this 100% merino wool blanket and eye mask. Stash them in the small, convenient carrying case.

A mattress made with real New Zealand wool

source Parachute

Each one of these medium-firm mattresses is made to order in the US. Three different zones of soft and firm coils make it simultaneously comfortable and supportive, and it features three layers of sustainable, hypoallergenic wool.

A textured rug

source Parachute

Rugs can completely change the look of a room. These beautiful handwoven rugs from Parachute are just the ones you need to complete your home.