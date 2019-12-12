Paradoxically more outbound in summer despite social unrest

Hong Kong’s only travel fair, ITE, well covers southern China too

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 12 December 2019 – Amid social unrest, Hong Kong outbound by number of departures kept growing in summer albeit by a small percentage but inbound into Hong Kong dropped significantly!

In fact, Hong Kong citizens from July to September this year made 23 million departures (outbound), up 1.7%, over same period last year, of which 3.3 million via airport, down 0.8%, and 131101 via cruise terminal, up 0.45%! Perhaps proof of overseas holiday as part of life style remains unchanged!

From June till now, convention centers of HKCEC and AWE accessible and fully operational, and all international exhibitions there, with only one exception, held as planned! Apparently, convention centers and international exhibitions not target of protests!

Around 7.4 million people but spending US$26.5 billion on outbound in 2018, Hong Kong rank World’s 11st and Asia’s 3rdlargest source market after China (mainland) and South Korea! A quality market, Hong Kong‘s per capita outbound spending in 2018 averaged US$3580 way above those of Australia at around US$1500, UK at US$1150, and Germany at US$1140!

Destinations, for examples, like Australia saw Hong Kong arrivals grew 1.6% to around 179,000 in the first 7 months this year, and Thailand grew 4% to 722,000 in the first 8 months this year.

In third quarter this year, 562970 Hong Kong citizens visited Japan, up 2.2%, with a spectacular 23.56% growth in September! With population around 0.6% but arrivals about 25% of mainland China, Hong Kong ranked Japan’s fourth largest source market with arrivals in 2018 up 7.1% to 2.21 million!

Amid protest marches, ITE2019 successfully held as planned! Of its 11613 buyers and visitors in 2 trade days, 11% from overseas and 26% from China mainly Guangdong, so south China well covered. The 73665 visitors in 2 public days are largely quality FIT! Over 87% of ITE’s 675 exhibitors from overseas, and Japan with some 80 booths ITE’s second largest pavilion.

ITE Hong Kong 2020, the 34th ITE (LEISURE) & 15th ITE MICE, will be held from June 11 to 14, 2020 at Halls 1 of Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre.

