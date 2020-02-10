The internet is celebrating ‘Parasite’s’ Oscar win — from BTS stans to Sandra Oh

caption “Parasite’s” triumph marks the first time a South Korean film has won an Oscar. source CJ Entertainment

“Parasite” swept four of the biggest categories at Monday night’s Oscars, including best picture, best international film, best original screenplay, and best director for Bong Joon Ho.

Hollywood and the internet celebrated the wins with hilarious reactions and memes.

The internet and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences agree: the MVP of this year’s Oscars ceremony is “Parasite.” In addition to sweeping four of the most coveted awards at Monday night’s Oscars ceremony, the film generated a host of incredible memes, gifs, and reactions.

From the way director Bong Joon Ho lovingly gazed into his trophy’s gilded eyes to the look of pure joy on Sandra Oh’s face when the film won best original screenplay, here’s how people celebrated this historic moment in cinema online.

Sandra Oh and Diane Keaton fully lost it.

best original screenplay “Parasite” bong joon ho & han jin won pic.twitter.com/qvVps0dHHz — x (@justanothertown) February 10, 2020

I am LIVING for Diane Keaton and Sandra Oh screaming for Parasite winning its Screenplay Oscar! pic.twitter.com/nSdHxMRo9u — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 10, 2020

Even Martin Scorsese was pleased.

Martin Scorsese listening to Eminem VS Martin Scorsese listening to speech from Bong Joon-ho #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WIeimorc9o — cameron grant (@icamerongrant) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the BTS Army – the South Korean boy band’s global fandom – took the opportunity to remind us that South Korean artists dominated pop culture this year.

In fact, the Parasite after-party featured a show-stopping performance by Korean group A.C.E., who offered renditions of Korea’s most beloved songs.

BTS ???? Parasite cast: ‘is THAT the question??’ pic.twitter.com/QGHLtyWG2Q — hun for hoseok⁷ (@LdnBTS) February 10, 2020

But the best reactions to Parasite’s victories came straight from the director himself.

Bong Joon Ho looking at his Oscar and laughing dot gif pic.twitter.com/whcicQJkJH — Mark (@tole_cover) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon-Ho is a legend pic.twitter.com/gotGxifoKS — Live from the Middle Urinal (@MiddleUrinalPod) February 10, 2020

bong joon ho said gay rights !! pic.twitter.com/WX6sCyqy5B — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) February 10, 2020

