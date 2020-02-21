The makers of ‘Parasite’ said Trump attacked their best picture Oscar because he can’t read subtitles

The studio behind “Parasite,” the Korean movie that won the best picture Oscar, hit back at President Donald Trump after he questioned its success.

“Understandable, he can’t read,” tweeted Seoul-based movie studio Neon from its official Twitter account Friday.

Trump at a rally in Colorado Thursday said a US movie should have won, and reminisced about Gone With The Wind, which came out in 1939.

The jibe appears to be a reference to the fact that the movie in in Korean, and many will watch it with subtitles.

It made history earlier this month as the first non-English film to win the best picture prize at the Academy Awards.

In remarks after the film’s Golden Globes win, director Bong Joon-ho said that people should not let subtitles put them off watching foreign language movies.

“Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.

“I think we use only one language: the cinema,” he said.

The film, which is a dark comedy exploring tensions between social classes, also got awards for best director, original screenplay and foreign language feature.

Trump at the rally griped about the movie’s success, claiming that a US movie should have won instead. He took the change to reminisce about 1939 Civil War epic “Gone With The Wind.”

“The winner is a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade,” the president said. “And after all that, they give them best movie of the year?”

“Was it good? I don’t know. I’m looking for, like – can we get like ‘Gone With The Wind’ back, please?” Trump said, to cheers from supporters.

At least his insane ramblings are on-brand: Trump mentions Gone With the Wind, a nostalgic look back at when (Confederate) America was “great”; and Sunset Boulevard, a cautionary tale about an aging narcissist trapped in memories of past glory. pic.twitter.com/BW0BVv8mK9 — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) February 21, 2020

He also insulted Brad Pitt, after the actor in his Oscar acceptance speech criticised Senate Republicans for refusing to call former white House national security adviser John Bolton as a witness in Trump’s impeachment trial.

“And then you have Brad Pitt. I was never a big fan of his. He got up and said a little wise guy statement. Little wise guy. He’s a little wise guy,” the president said of the actor.

Trump has long railed against what he claims to be unfair competition from foreign nations traditionally regarded as allies, and “liberal” Hollywood stars who have spoken out against him and his policies.

Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves “Elite,” but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite. The movie coming out is made in order…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

In a tweet last year he lashed out at “The Hunt,” an upcoming movie that depicts liberals hunting down blue-collar conservatives for sport.

“Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves “Elite,” but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite,” he tweeted in August.