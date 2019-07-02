Parcel Perform enrolled in IMDA’s SG:D Spark programme and named winner for its e-commerce logistics software at the World Post & Parcel Awards 2019

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 July 2019 – Parcel Perform, the leading carrier-independent e-commerce logistics SaaS company covering over 600 carriers, is now officially enrolled in Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)’s SG:D Spark programme. Launched in November 2018, the programme aims at addressing the key challenges and supporting the growth of promising local-based ICM companies.









Entering the programme is an extension of Parcel Perform’s long standing partnership with IMDA as it developed and operates the platform behind IMDA’s Locker Alliance project.





Parcel Perform’s e-commerce logistics software was also a winner at the prestigious World Post & Parcel Awards 2019 held in Dublin, Ireland on 18 June 2019 — a recognition of the strength of its technology and software.

“We are pleased to have Parcel Perform come on board our SG:D Spark programme. As a leading carrier-independent parcel tracking service, Parcel Perform’s technology will revolutionise and improve the industry’s e-commerce logistic service standards and productivity,” said Mr Edwin Low, Director of Enterprise Growth Acceleration, Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore.

“As a Singapore-headquartered company, we’re really proud to be enrolled in IMDA’s SG:D Spark programme. This reaffirms our long standing partnership with IMDA as we have been working for over a year on the Locker Alliance project to benefit the e-commerce logistics industry in Singapore,” said Arne Jeroschewski, Founder and CEO, Parcel Perform. “At the same time, our e-commerce logistics software has received international recognition at the