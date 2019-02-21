ParcelX Kickstarts Crowdfunding Campaign to Open Up Global Logistics Routes

The world’s first blockchain-powered parcel network will establish investors’ preferred routes within three months once the crowdfunding target for the respective countries is achieved

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 February 2019 – The world’s first blockchain-powered parcel network, ParcelX, a registered trademark and brand under Global Parcel Network, Ltd, has officially kickstarted its crowdfunding campaign on Feb 19 to open up global logistics routes.













To thank all ParcelX’s users for their support and to establish more logistics routes overseas to serve more people, users who back the campaign stand to enjoy huge discounts off the VIP membership prices and promotional discounts that can go up to 65% off the costs of equivalent EMS logistics routes.





During the campaign, each participant’s purchase of the VIP service can be used for logistical transportation between any countries. However, in order to compile and analyse how best to establish the best ecosystem in the different countries, users need to choose the route they most want to use.





As long as the users’ preferred logistics route is able to crowdfund at least USD100,000, ParcelX will help them achieve the goal of opening up the said route within three months. Users can also use their purchased VIP services on other cross-border logistics lines. Among them, the shipping routes of Japan and South Korea have been opened — users will be able to utilise them even if the crowdfunding target of USD100,000 is not reached for these locations.





The current crowdfunding event is scheduled for one month and subsequent activities may be revised according to market response. If the sales in the country/region users have selected did not achieve the target amount or due to force majeure, and ParcelX is unable to open up in that location, the full investment amount will be immediately refunded to users.





Says Mr Guo Shunri, Co-Founder and CEO of ParcelX, “This crowdfunding model launched by ParcelX will be an upgraded version. The ultimate goal is to build a complete crowdfunding ecosystem that integrates resources such as capital, capacity and channels. Another goal of this ParcelX’s global project is to build a closer relationship with our users, customers, sponsors and investors so we can move forward collectively.”

Campaign Mechanics — Gold, Platinum & Diamond Memberships

ParcelX’s cross-border logistics service will launch three kinds of membership products, of which each has different preferential levels. ParcelX members can also get benefits from this crowdfunding activity. Details as follows:





1. When you purchase the ParcelX Gold Membership (Crowdfunding Price: USD100-500/Original Price: 1000USD), the amount of the purchase will be directly converted into points of the same value into your membership card. You can also use the card for cross-border logistics services around the world and enjoy a 50% discount on the price of an equivalent EMS logistics route with the same lead time.







2. When you purchase the ParcelX Platinum Membership (Crowdfunding Price: USD500-2500/Original Price: USD3000), the amount of the purchase will be directly converted into points of the same value into your membership card. You can also use the card for cross-border logistics services around the world and enjoy a 60% discount on the price of an equivalent EMS logistics route with the same lead time.







