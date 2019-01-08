A parenting blogger shared a photo of her son using her phone at a restaurant and told people to ‘mind your own motherhood’

caption Research is inconclusive about the effects of screen time on the growing brain. source polya_olya/Shutterstock

Parenting blogger and television host Kristina Kuzmic is known as the “Truth Bomb Mom” for her no-nonsense videos about motherhood.

She posted a photo of her youngest son using her phone at a restaurant, writing that “your sanity is more valuable than other people’s opinions.”

Some people agreed that it’s fine to keep kids occupied with screen time, while others remained critical of phone use.

Scientists still don’t really know how using interactive screens influences brain development.

Kristina Kuzmic is known as the “Truth Bomb Mom.” Her no-nonsense videos about parenthood calling for empathy and tough love have earned her over 2 million Facebook followers.

She recently posted a photo of her son watching a video on her phone at a restaurant while she was out to dinner with her mother-in-law to make a point about mom shaming.

Kuzmic wrote:

That’s my kid, staring at a screen during our dinner out with my mother-in-law last night. I’m 100% sure there are people who judge this behavior. I’m also 100% sure this behavior won’t turn my kid into a monster or a failure or a convicted criminal.

My older two kids never looked at a screen at a restaurant when they were little, because I didn’t own that type of device back then, and yet I’m pretty confident they’re not superior to their little brother because of it.

And when I eventually did get a smart device (but didn’t have my third child yet), I swore I would never allow my kids to stare at a screen at restaurants. (Parenting tip: Don’t bother swearing that you’ll never do such and such. The joke’s on us!)

Despite my youngest watching a quiet movie last night, he was able to interact with the restaurant staff, order his own meal, and make eye contact while speaking with our lovely waitress. Shocking, right? Nope.

Most importantly, my mother-in-law and I were able to take our sweet time enjoying our conversation and our meal.

So listen up you parents who are feeling judged for allowing your kids screen time every once in a while during outings: your sanity is more valuable than other people’s opinions.

And for those who are choosing to waste their life judging others: mind your own motherhood!

Some commenters felt validated by her message that it’s not bad parenting to let kids have screen time if it means they’ll stay occupied and quiet during outings.

“We do this. Three year olds do not sit still at restaurants,” one commenter wrote. “It’s one of those ‘in case of emergency, break glass’ scenarios. Aka bust out the phone!!”

Another user wrote, “Screen time is villainized by so many. Yet, when done right, is perfectly okay. And if it means adults can have a nice dinner out, it’s perfectly okay!”

But not everyone agreed.

“No. No. And no,” one commenter wrote. “If we go out to dinner it’s family time. Period.”

“Sorry. But kids are being damaged by things like this,” another person wrote.

From a scientific perspective, researchers still don’t really know how using interactive screens influences brain development. Business Insider’s Dave Mosher reports that experts are beginning to discover some potential benefits for kids from interactive media.

But Kuzmic’s post wasn’t about the effects of screen time on a child’s brain. It was urging parents to give themselves permission to disregard others’ opinions in order to have a few minutes of peace.

