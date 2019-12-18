A landmark report is warning that a gluten and casein-free diet won’t actually help kids with autism

caption New autism guidelines urge parents to only seek out research-backed interventions. source Getty

The American Academy of Pediatrics released its first new guidance on autism treatment in more than a decade, and urged parents to only seek out research-backed interventions.

Over the years, some experts have encouraged children with autism to try elimination diets. But the new report came out against gluten-free and casein-free diets in addressing core autism symptoms.

A small but groundbreaking trial in 2016 concluded that these elimination diets had no statistically significant effects on children’s behavior or autism symptoms.

In its first new guidance on autism treatment in more than a decade, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging parents to only seek out research-based interventions and avoid alternative therapies, including elimination diets, which have little evidence to support efficacy.

In the US, 1 in 59 children is affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a group of neurodevelopmental disorders that is characterized by issues related to social communication and restrictive, repetitive patterns of behavior.

There’s still no known cause of autism, and many questions remain surrounding the best way to treat it. People with the condition will often also develop other conditions, including anxiety, seizures, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, and sensory issues.

Between 23% and 70% of children with autism have gastrointestinal issues, which is why many families will try elimination diets, including gluten-free and casein-free lifestyles. Some children with a diagnosed physiological issue might benefit from cutting out foods containing proteins in wheat and dairy.

But trials have shown that these diets don’t help in addressing behavior issues and other core symptoms of autism, the authors of the new guidelines noted in their report, which was published in the journal “Pediatrics.”

“We need to be skeptical about treatments that really don’t have evidence,” Dr. Susan Levy, a neurodevelopmental-disabilities pediatrician at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and one of the authors of the AAP report, told the Wall Street Journal in 2015. “Even if they’re benign, we don’t want families spending time and money that may take away time from treatments we know are effective.”

caption The report noted that there’s no evidence to show that a gluten-free and casein-free diet will help with core autism symptoms. source Getty

At the time, Levy was commenting on a small but groundbreaking study, which concluded that gluten-free and casein-free diets have no benefit for children with autism. Levy was not involved in the nutrition study.

The 2015 trial, conducted by researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center, placed 14 young children on gluten-free and casein-free diets for about six weeks. For 12 weeks, some children were served snacks containing gluten, casein, both proteins, or placebos. At the end, the researchers found that there were no statistically significant effects on the children’s physiologic functioning, behavior problems, or autism symptoms.

Some people try dietary interventions because they’re low-risk, natural, and popular

One reason nutrition experts support a gluten- and casein-free diet for children with autism is because they believe kids may have difficulty digesting these proteins due to a condition called “leaky gut,” which can lead to physical pain and behavioral issues. But mainstream medical experts don’t recognize leaky gut as a legitimate condition.

A 2012 study from Penn State also concluded that a gluten-free casein-free diet could help improve autism symptoms and behaviors in some children. Parents of children with allergies and gastrointestinal issues reported more improvements than parents of children who didn’t have those issues. Those results should be viewed with some skepticism since they were self-reported.

Parents may be driven to experiment with dietary interventions because they’re natural, don’t have adverse effects, and are popular among some celebrities.

Jenny McCarthy, a celebrity and face of the anti-vaxx movement, has publicized her use of the gluten-free diet with her son who has autism. Jacqueline Laurita, one of the stars “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” also revealed that she put her 3-year-old on a dairy-free and gluten-free diet after he was diagnosed with autism.

The authors of the new report encourage pediatricians to recommend empirically supported interventions, and for families to prioritize those services.

That includes applied behavioral analysis, a form of therapy that targets new skills, including making and sustaining eye contact, and also aims to minimize behaviors like aggression through positive reinforcement. The Early Start Denver Model is another type of behavioral therapy the authors recommend, which helps to boost language, play, and cognitive skills in children with autism.

“At this time, the scientific literature supports intervention that is behaviorally based and teaches skills,” Dr. Susan Hyman, a developmental and behavioral pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital of the University of Rochester Medical Center and lead author on the AAP report, told Insider, “There is increasing evidence that specifically addressing components of communication and involving families can be effective intervention approaches.”