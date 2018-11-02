Parents once again pulled a mean Halloween candy prank on their kids and the video is hilarious

By
Anjelica Oswald, Insider
-
Kids react to being told all of their candy is gone.

Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

  • Every Halloween for the past eight years parents have sent Jimmy Kimmel videos of their kids reacting to a prank where they tell their kids they have eaten all of the candy, and this year didn’t disappoint.
  • While some kids are calm and say they are “disappointed,” other kids scream in rage on the segment that aired Thursday on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!.”
  • “I’m telling you, candy is not that special,” responded one surprisingly Zen kid.
  • Watch the video below.

