Parents of a child fighting cancer received a ‘disgusting’ message from a stranger who refused to support their GoFundMe campaign because of their sexual orientation

caption Callie Shaffer and her parents source FOX19 NOW

A lesbian couple from Ohio received a “disgusting” Facebook message from a stranger who said that they wouldn’t donate money to their daughter, who is fighting a rare stage four cancer, because of their sexual orientation.

“I was going to donate $7600.00 to her fund but I found out her parents are lesbian,” the person wrote.

One-year-old Callie Shaffer was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma in January, and her aunt created a a GoFundMe page for her niece to help with the financial costs.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

One-year-old Callie Shaffer is experiencing the fight of her young life after being diagnosed with a rare stage four cancer in January.

A stranger recently made that fight even more difficult, blasting Callie’s parents in a Facebook message over their sexual orientation.

Earlier in the week, Tiffany and Albree Shaffer, who created the Facebook page “Callie Strong, Tiny But Mighty” to document their daughter’s progress, posted that they received a “disgusting” message from a person named Bren Marie who said that while “I was going to donate $7600.00 to her fund” they changed her mind after discovering “her parents are lesbian.”

“I’ll still pray for her but maybe it’s God’s way of getting your attention that she needs a mommy and a daddy, not 2 mommy’s,” the message said.

Callie’s parents told Fox19 NOW that they were stunned when they received the message.

“If you don’t agree with anything, that’s fine. We’re not asking you to. We’re not asking for that. We just ask for prayers and support for Callie,” Trisha Lamb, Callie’s aunt, told FOX19 NOW. “She’s loved. She’s being taken care of. Why does it matter? Why would you want to hurt someone who is already hurting?”

Lamb created a GoFundMe page for her niece to help with the financial costs of caring for Callie. The page described her cancer as “high risk,” adding that “she will need 18 months of chemotherapy and radiation treatment, she will need a bone marrow transplant, and also will need future surgery to remove the tumor once it shrinks.” A t-shirt sale has also been set up for Callie, as well as an event tomorrow night in Covington, Kentucky.

Callie is making progress, according to her Facebook page. On Thursday her parents wrote that “Callie’s doing awesome!”

“Keeping Callie and our family in your thoughts and prayers!” the post added. “The more we get her Journey the more people will be thinking and praying for her!