The newly unveiled logo for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris has an optical illusion with 3 different images — can you see them all?

caption People attend a logo presentation ceremony for Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Rex cinema in Paris on October 21, 2019. source Stephane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images

The new logo for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics was unveiled on Monday.

The logo contains an optical illusion, showing an Olympic flame, a gold medal, and Marianne – the symbol of the French Republic.

The new logo for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics was unveiled on Tuesday, and it features an optical illusion.

Three things can be seen in the logo – a gold medal, an Olympic flame, and the face of Marianne – the symbol of the French Republic.

“The combination of the gold medal, the Olympic flame,and Marianne brings together the values, history, and French touch that will make these Olympic Games truly special,” said Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, chair of the International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission, according to the BBC.

caption Can you see all three images hidden in the logo? source STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

He added: “I believe that this innovative design will be quickly recognized around the world and be a wonderful calling card for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.”

Marianne is not only supposed to be a representation of France, but of all women playing in the games, and a reference to the fact that the Paris games of 1900 were the first ones in which women were allowed to participate.

Public reaction to the new logo was mixed, with some making fun of Marianne’s short hairstyle or the flame’s similarity to dating app Tinder’s logo.

When you order something online vs. when it arrives #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/7KRCiOF7kC — le papa de rachel (@m_a_ny) October 21, 2019

"What happens at the Olympics stays at the Olympics"#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/vh5LYtApQC — salomon tardman (@SalomonTardman) October 21, 2019

The logo also includes an Art Deco font, which is a nod to the last time that the city hosted the games, in 1924.