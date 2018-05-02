Pictures show Paris erupting during May Day rally, with protesters torching a McDonald’s

- source
A group of masked anarchists dressed mostly in black clothing hijacked a May Day rally in Paris on Tuesday, torching a vehicle, a McDonald’s, looting stores, and throwing cobble stones at riot police, according to Reuters.
About 1,200 protesters from the far-left anarchist groups known as Black Blocs took over the rally, which was organized by labor unions protesting President Emmanuel Macron’s economic reforms, Reuters reported.
Macron has been trying to cut jobs and retirement benefits in the public sector, such as SNCF railway and Air France, among other measures.
One protest in March saw hundreds of thousands of protesters take to the streets across France over his proposed reforms.
Here are some of the crazy pictures from Tuesday:
The rally appeared to have started peacefully.
The large sign above reads: “Students, Employees. Everyone in the Street. General Strike.”
The rally was organized in opposition to Macron’s economic reforms.
Symbolized here — but it later erupted.
Protesters smashed the windows at a McDonald’s near the Austerlitz Metro station.
And reportedly threw one or more Molotov cocktails inside.
Washington Post
They also overturned and lit a car on fire near a Renault garage …
… which appeared to have burned for awhile …
… long enough for this man to pose in front of it with a beer.
Firefighters eventually put it out.
Riot police formed a barrier and fired tear gas at the protesters.
But they didn’t seem to care, at least at first.
They formed their own barricade.
And threw colored-smoke bombs at the police.
And cobble stones.
Police eventually broke it up, arresting 200 people. Four people, including one officer, received minor injuries.
