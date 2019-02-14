Paris Hilton brought a 100-year-old World War II veteran to a Lil Pump concert

caption Paris Hilton at Philipp Plein’s show at New York Fashion Week in February. source J. Lee/WireImage

Paris Hilton brought a 100-year-old veteran of World War II, Sidney Walton, to a Lil Pump concert at New York Fashion Week.

Of course she did.

Lil Pump is known for his sexually charged, violent, and drug-referencing lyrics.

Walton reportedly enjoyed himself.

Paris Hilton brought Sidney Walton, a 100-year-old veteran of World War II, to a Lil Pump performance Monday night.

The New York Post, citing an anonymous source, said Hilton has “known Sidney for many years.” The source said he loves attending concerts and events with her.

“He’s a huge fan of Paris,” the source said. “He thinks she’s the sweetest and most beautiful girl.”

Read more: 11 celebrities who have gone to prison or jail

The performance was during a New York Fashion Week show from designer Philipp Plein. Lil Pump is known for his sexually charged, sometimes violent lyrics that reference drug use. Walton reportedly enjoyed it.

“He was there in his wheelchair with a bunch of balloons watching Lil Pump sing ‘I Love It,’ which has lyrics like, ‘You’re such a f - - -ing ho,'” a source at the concert told the Post.

Hilton sat on Walton’s lap during part of the performance, his son Paul told the Post.

“When he left, everyone was cheering,” the source said. “It might be the only truly nice moment I’ve ever seen during Fashion Week.”